Monday, July 27, 2026

Good afternoon!

What a week! It’s been absolutely gorgeous in New York City, I just ate a peach the size of a softball I brought home from the Union Square Greenmarket this morning, still warm, and I basically don’t want to be inside, ever, which seems like a perfect moment to gush about my favorite recipes to cook outside. Because standing over an open flame, tongs in hand, yapping with friends, and pretending I didn’t mean to get that much char on the vegetables (I did; I I always do) is the kind of thing I miss so much when it’s 22 degrees in February, it’s almost painful to think about, so it’s my job to tuck in as much as I can right now, mosquitos and all. Below, a list of my favorite things to cook on my tiny, dinky terrace grill (so you know if it works for me, it will be even better on a decent one) — grilled pizzas are absolutely going on this week’s cooking agenda.

But that’s not all! This week, for the 5th summer in a row, we’re kicking off the Smitten Kitchen Classroom Wishlist Project, in which we try to help teachers everything what they need to set their classrooms up for success. Many schools in the US go back in early to mid-August so the lists we collect this week will focus on those; we’ll add more closer to September for schools with later start dates. Details below on how to add yours. This is one of my favorite side projects. We love schools, we love teachers, and we love buying crayons and books for kids. I hope you can be part of it too.

Cheers,

Deb

The Smitten Kitchen Classroom Wishlist Project 2026 is kicking off this week! In the US, a tremendous number of teachers don’t get the funding they need to set their classrooms up for success. Most will end up paying out of their own pockets to buy educational materials to support their students, which is all wrong. I’m asking teachers to send me their wishlists here at this link: [Classroom Wishlist Submission Form]. We’ll share these submissions next week in hopes that we can help clear as many as possible, as we have the past four summers.

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

From Jess Damuck’s Salad Freak, an aperitif hour [or dessert, or brunch] salad that feels vacationy right now, even if we are not. The grilled nectarines take on a pie-like fragrance even before you put anything on top, but the crumbled blue cheese, honey, mint leaves, toasted hazelnuts, and flaky sea salt coordinate blissfully into something so good, I wanted to eat the plate.

Ribbons of grilled lemony zucchini wind around white beans that have been rolled in a pesto vinaigrette, then finished with a blanket of grated parmesan is basically all I want to eat right now.

My husband’s favorite dish (we just ignore him if he says steak or a martini, we know the truth) cooked the very best way. Is this brunch food? Afternoon food? A cocktail party standard? Around here, always.

Hearty chunks of cabbage and halloumi are threaded on skewers and grilled until charred -- sweet, smoky, salty -- and perfect all over, brushed with an unforgettable lemony garlic and herb oil. No grill? Roast it (with or without skewers) on a sheet pan. [Video below!]

A love letter to homemade ricotta and my favorite way to serve it in the summer, that is with whatever vegetables and bread look good, grilled. It’s great for potlucks, host gifts, and it’s also the warm-weather light meal of my dreams. I hope you’re inspired.

Grilled pizza tastes incredible -- better texture, charred spots reminiscent of the best brick-oven stuff -- and once your dough is prepared or purchased, can be heading for your belly in 10 minutes, leaving you more time to sit outside with ice clinking in your glass, enjoying a summer weekend.

Exceptional grilled chicken — grilled chicken that’s forgiving of human (whoops I left it on a couple minutes too long), grill (my grill suggests heat more than it blasts it), and chicken (you can buy what the grocery store has in stock that day) imperfections — is absolutely failproof with this method, and your dinner deserves nothing less.

This is my go-to summer steak and it’s got everything that matters: ease, bright seasonal vegetables, and just enough tips to make sure you nail it every time. Plus, a menu suggestion! You’ve got it from here, promise.

This is my favorite grilled dessert: peaches drizzled with salted bourbon caramel, sprinkled with pecan sandies crumbles then heaped with a belly-full of ice cream. No peaches where you are? Try with rings of pineapple.

One-bowl, one-pan classic chocolate ice cream sandwiches with a perfect yield, perfect texture from the freezer, all from perfectly little effort. Our summers are going to be even more amazing with these in them. [Video below!]

Surprise me with a random recipe!

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.