Does summer make anyone else feel spazzy? Yesterday felt like one million degrees with approximately one thousand percent humidity outside and we longed for the crisp breezes and crackling leaves of fall, or just a bucket of ice water to plunge over ourselves. But today, we’re looking at the photos from yesterday (it was visiting day at camp; read this for a chuckle) and wait, are we happy and glowing? We look vibrant and healthy and alive in a way we could never in January, when we’re cold all of the time and the sun sets at what feels like 2:45pm. When the markets are mostly potatoes and cabbage, and stunning contrast from the current explosion of colors and flavors.



Today we’re zooming in on sweet corn and summer berries. I’ve been seeing a lot of corn butter around this summer — cooked corn and good butter blended into something even more delicious — but just like zucchini butter, all I ever really want to know is how I can turn it into dinner. When I made zucchini butter, spaghetti was the answer. Corn butter? Farro. The corn butter makes it lush and silky, the farro makes it hearty, and together it’s almost risotto-like in its decadence. I hope you find this and even more inspiration below.

Loosely modeled on the flavors of esquites, this salad has a creamy, cold and sharp dressing below, warm charred corn in the middle, and a mix of lime, pickled onions, and chile powder on top. The result is basically inhale-able. I could eat this every week all summer long.

The only thing I love more than the combination of salty, funky pecorino cheese and copious amounts of black pepper on a tangle of linguine is the way I make it in the summer: adding sweet, crunchy corn. It's the perfect complement; they're made for each other.

This is the coziest summer dish I've ever made. It uses corn two ways: some left in kernels that stay lightly crunchy and sweet, and some blended with butter into a silky, lush sauce stirred in at the end, giving farro a risotto-like decadence (but not heaviness). I can't wait for you to try it. [Video below!]

For years, I had fresh corn crepes on my cooking wish list. I finally gave them a spin and they were every bit as delicious as I’d always imagined they’d be, especially the batch where I first charred the corn over a gas flame as a makeshift grill.

This strata with corn, scallions, cheddar, and sourdough is a late summer favorite for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It reheats gorgeously, if you want to plan ahead for a delicious weekend.

This is my favorite corn chowder: a hearty soup with beans instead of the usual potatoes, with a rich and salty lime and cheese finish, plus baked tortilla chips on the side for all the crunch.

Breakfast today has four ingredients -- crisped bacon, potatoes, corn cooked in the renderings, and a heap of scallions -- plus one very crispy egg on top and we're going to immediately wonder why we don't make this more often.

Among iconic summer dishes, this tomato and corn pie is the undisputed champion. Every bite screams summer. Gourmet updated the Laurie Colwin and James Beard classic in 2009 with market-fresh corn and a biscuit-like crust and the result is so good, it will be your new summer habit.

This is the happiest summer cake — bronzed with a faint crunch at the edges, tender to the point of pudding-ness in the center, dotted with jammy berries, and welcome wherever you get to share it.

Classic blueberry buttermilk pancakes and 10 pancake tips from deep in the archives, just in time for peak blueberry season. The pancakes are now one-bowl and ready to ease us all out of bed on a sleepy Saturday morning.

Fact! The best recipes are often the ugliest, almost as if they're trying to warn you: this is going to be impossible not to make over and over again, forever, because you never knew three ingredients could combine so transcendently well.

A two-berry pie with a gorgeous hue and the fluffiest cobblestone of a crumb topping. Swap equal amounts of another fruit combination, if you wish. Just don't skip the topping.

Blackberries, lime, gin and an exceptional amount of fizzy bubbles is exactly what a summer afternoon should cap off with, don't you think?

