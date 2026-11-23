Monday, November 23, 2026

Good morning!

Welcome, my Type B brethren. Maybe you also noted this weekend that Thanksgiving is but days away and you haven’t decided what you’re making or bringing. Maybe planning too far ahead makes you feel trapped, overly conscripted, and takes all of the fun out of improvising in the moment. Maybe you prefer seeing how you feel as the day arrives, and not feeling wedded to an idea you had 1 to 3 weeks earlier. Maybe you are wondering why we’re even discussing this on Monday, when there are three whole dinners left between now and the holiday. You’re among friends.

Or, at least one friend. I may spend the month of November peppering the internet with my best and favorite recipes from Thanksgivings past, but I’m not choosing my specific dinner roll recipe until I’m in the kitchen, pulling out the packet of yeast, wondering if I might tweak it with thyme and olive oil this year. Let me have my fun, okay?

But, it still helps to have some ideas near the top of the heap, and that’s what today’s newsletter is. These recipes don’t require a tremendous amount of planning ahead, which is great because we weren’t going to be doing that. There’s a new recipe for a pecan pie bar that’s stolen the show the last few years, a fun change from the usual pie. There are three different formats of potatoes, an easy crumble, a crustless pumpkin cheesecake, and the green bean salad I crave every month of every year. I hope you find a good idea or three, even if you might not open this newsletter until Wednesday night.

Plus! We have an interview with pastry chef Caroline Schiff. Her cookbook, Daily Dessert: Treats on Repeat — with such wonders as single-serving tiramisu and a giant cinnamon bun I need urgently — is out now.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the maple bacon biscuits in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the fennel, pear, celery and hazelnut salad or the olive oil shortbread with rosemary and chocolate chunks in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the big green little gem salad, skillet white beans “caesar,” or the apple cider old-fashioned in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

New! Honey, brown butter, vanilla bean, dark chocolate chips, sea salt, and toasted pecans form the most aromatic, flavorful bar that’s stolen the show the last few Thanksgivings. These keep fantastically (fridge or freezer) if you want to get ahead for next week, and easily feed a crowd.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

If you’re looking for the easiest last minute addition to your Thanksgiving table, you cannot go wrong with these craggy, never-fail cornbread drop biscuits, especially slathered with some honey butter.

Green beans are one of my favorite vegetables, which means I hope you give this salad with crunchy almonds, pickled red onions, so little fennel and celery, even the skeptics won’t mind a shot. I could eat it every week of the year and never get tired of it.

A potato gratin, as simple and effectively to the point as possible -- not too heavy or rich, but stunning enough that I’m grabbing it first when I get to the table.

Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could make gorgeous, golden, buttery roasted potatoes with any old potatoes you have around and only butter, salt, and a few parsley leaves? They’re so hands off, you don’t have to flip them, just put them in the oven, set a time and walk away. Think of what you could do with your newfound free time! [Nap, mostly.]

A dream of veering sweet potatoes as far from their sweet, texture-free nature and into the realm of ... potato chips, or as close as you can get them in a casserole dish. Plus, a few finishing options, from what I call Thanksgiving Salsa Verde to a luxe version with creme fraîche and chives.

What would happen if you gave mushroom caps the escargot treatment? They’d be roasted in a glorious puddle of garlic butter then zinged with lemon juice and showered with chopped parsley before being scooped onto a crusty baguette. Thanksgiving magic is what would happen.

Brussels sprouts exactly as I always want them to be. They’re halved and browned, then braised in wine and broth, topped with rings of shallots, and then, when they’re tender (but not mush), you transfer them to a platter and make a Dijon pan sauce.

A dream of a pumpkin basque cheesecake that rewards last-minute planners with speed and ease. It’s almost halfway to pumpkin pie in flavor yet still a basque cheesecake, burnished edges and sunken-by-design center and all. It’s also just a little sweet, the perfect coda to a decadent meal (right as it steals the show). [Video below!]

This apple-cranberry crisp is fragrant with citrus and cinnamon and is topped with an improved polenta streusel that tastes like buttery crumbled cornbread. I recently refreshed this recipe and it’s now less sweet and perfect for the fall-winter holidays, especially with a scoop of vanilla ice cream melting over the top. [Video below!]

“Make apple pie? On a Tuesday?” I promise, I haven’t finally lost it, you can absolutely pull off minimalist apple pie with a flaky crust and sliced apples dotted with butter and sprinkled with sugar, and your weekday will be so much better for it.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH CAROLINE SCHIFF

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Caroline Schiff. Her cookbook, Daily Dessert: Treats on Repeat, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

Beyond my love of dessert, this book was inspired by my desire to make dessert less of a special occasion thing, and more of a routine. I really believe the ritual of taking a moment for a little treat is an act of self-care, and we shouldn't need permission or major celebration to engage in that. Across countries and cultures we see this daily sweet custom, and yet here, the idea of it has been vilified along with sugar. I really want everyone to relax around dessert and baking - just enjoy it!

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

The All-Purpose Yeasted Dough was one I really kept working at until I felt like it was totally dialed in. Since it applies to many recipes in the book, it needed to be spot on. I also think yeasted dough and bread can intimidate, and I wanted to make sure people would have success with it right away, giving them the confidence to try lots of recipes with it!!

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

That giant chocolate chip cookie- the first recipe in the book! The butter is melted, so no waiting for it to soften or arm workout needed to cream it, and you can mix it up in something the size of a cereal bowl. You can be absolutely exhausted and so not in the mood, yet be enjoying a warm, homemade, gooey chocolate chip cookie in no time at all.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

That it's quite personal, and really the story of how my personal love of dessert and my career as a pastry chef finally met and found synergy. I am so passionate about what I do, I really cannot separate my personal life from my career, and I mean that in a positive way. The two are so intertwined, happen simultaneously, and constantly inspire each other.

Thank you, Caroline! You can order Daily Dessert right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous colors!

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

French Crème (off-white)

Pink Peony (soft pink)

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.