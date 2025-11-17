Monday, November 17, 2025

Are you someone who loves Thanksgiving for the turkey? If anecdotal evidence over my last 19 years of Smitten Kitchen-ing is accurate, I’d say you’re in the minority, even when the roast turkey is so good it could be the last recipe you’ll ever need for it. The fervor over the great carbs of the day — mashed potatoes, a really good stuffing, or a spectacular, butter-drenched dinner roll — often drowns it out. Yet at least among my crew, it’s the sweets, the ones we only have once a year, that everyone really goes bonkers over. My forever go-to, the one I’m not welcome without, is the bourbon pumpkin cheesecake, but there’s not a-one in today’s email that wasn’t demolished, no matter how full we were.

But that’s not all! I’ve got a few simple dinner ideas for us, too, as we cannot live on cranberry pie alone, much as I’ll be trying this time next week.

And there’s more! We have an interview today with Polina Chesnakova, whose new cookbook, Chesnok: Cooking from My Corner of the Diaspora: Recipes from Eastern Europe, The Caucasus, and Central Asia. I had the privilege to meet Polina when she was the culinary director at Book Larder in Seattle and I toured there in 2022, and have been inspired by her cooking since. I bet you will be too!

When one classic (old-school pumpkin pie) loves another classic (pecan pie) very much, everyone wins.

Six simple tips to send your (corn syrup-free) pecan pie game into the stratosphere, because just-good-enough pecan pie would never cut it around here.

Do you or someone you know suffer from Pecan Pie Deprivation Syndrome because of a nut allergy? With oats, chocolate and a gooey salted caramel, there’s nothing even a little second place about this. It belongs equally on your Thanksgiving -- or Saturday night -- agenda.

I rarely see straight-up cranberry pies. The fruit is usually cut with apples or pears, seemingly intimidated by the intensity. But I think the secret to a great one is an even better contrast, here a thick crumble topping of oats, toasted pecans, cinnamon, brown sugar and butter. Don’t forget the dusting of powdered sugar, and the vanilla whipped or ice cream. Just let me know what time to show up!

Slab pie is the ideal format to distribute apple pie to the maximum amount of people and -- just throwing this out there -- it looks a giant, flaky/buttery/tender pop tart.

I’m not even welcome at Thanksgiving without this: buttery pecan gingersnap base, lightly sweetened pumpkin cheesecake center, a swoosh of bourbon-spiked sour cream on top. [Video below!]

Apples, butterscotch, and gingerbread — all of the best fall/winter flavors — star in my favorite upside-down cake of all time. A big dollop of softly whipped cream on top isn’t a suggestion but a requirement. I recently refreshed it; it’s now more spiced, uses fewer bowls, and is scaled down to fit in a 9-inch pan. [I kept the baby photo even though he’s taller than me now.]

A crisp, buttery tart shell is filled with a fragrant toasted pecan filling with a whiff of orange zest and brandy, then studded with fresh, tart cranberries. It’s spectacular with a cup of coffee or tea. This Smitten Kitchen original got a glow-up last year and I hope this means it ends up on even more of your holiday tables.

This is one of my favorite simple soups because it has five ingredients you might even have around, takes about 30 minutes to make, and tastes incredibly rich for something so light and simple.

Wild rice, roasted sweet potatoes and broccoli and a miso-ginger-tahini dressing all piled into one bowl make this one of my favorite everyone-approved weeknight dinners -- use any kind of rice or combination of vegetables you’ve got; the dressing is the star.

A shout-from-the-rooftops, last-recipe-you’ll-ever-need-for chicken curry adapted from Chetna Makan. Not to oversell it or anything, we just love it that much -- and you can finish it under an hour.

AN INTERVIEW WITH POLINA CHESNAKOVA

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Polina Chesnakova. Her new cookbook, Chesnok: Cooking from My Corner of the Diaspora: Recipes from Eastern Europe, The Caucasus, and Central Asia, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I was born in Ukraine to Russian and Armenian parents from the country of Georgia. When my parents moved to the U.S. in ’92 (Rhode Island, to be exact) we quickly found ourselves in a community of refugees from all over the former USSR. Our family table has always reflected this world of cultural cross-pollination—the briny ferments, glistening preserves, and ruffled dumplings of Eastern Europe; the herb and garlic-laden braises and walnut-flecked vegetables of the Caucasus; and the rice pilafs and golden, flaky hand pies of Central Asia. By documenting these recipes and the stories behind them through Chesnok, I not only preserve our culinary heritage, but I also get to shed light on the larger Soviet diaspora and an immigrant experience that has historically been either overlooked or misunderstood.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Probably my family’s Plombir Buttercream! It’s essentially a silky and luscious crème mousseline (pastry cream whipped with butter), but made extra rich with the addition of sweetened condensed milk. It’s our go-to filling and frosting for everything from medovik (honey cake) and napoleon to trubochki (cream horns) and choux pastry. It’s a bit finicky, though, and I went through *so many* batches of broken buttercream to land on a ratio and technique that would be fool-proof for readers. When I finally nailed it, I definitely did a little happy dance in the kitchen.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Salmon with Ossetian Garlicky Herb Sauce. The latter comes together in minutes and between the fresh dill and garlic and vibrant blue fenugreek and marigold spices (Suneli Valley is my go-to source) it packs SO much flavor. I have the reader generously spoon it over broiled salmon (another quick and easy preparation!), but it’s a great sidekick to grilled, pan-fried, or roasted fish of any kind. Easily one of my favorite recipes in the book.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

That because we are Slavs by way of Georgia, we have a very distinct and vibrant approach to Eastern European cooking. Goulash gets finished with cilantro and raw garlic; golubtsy are simmered in a spicy, herby tomato sauce; kotleti get kicked up a notch with the addition of adjika, a Georgian chili paste. I think Chesnok really straddles the best of two very delicious culinary worlds, which helps set it apart from other books in the genre. Also, with the extensive chapters on breads and desserts, it makes for a really fun baking book!

Thank you, Polina! You can order Chesnok right here.

