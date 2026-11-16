Monday, November 16, 2026

Good afternoon!

I might be late to the newsletter this morning , cough, afternoon, but the reason is thematically fitting: We hosted Friendsgiving for 22 yesterday, and I’m moving slowly today. It was a potluck, which I’ll fully admit hasn’t always been my favorite way to entertain. I dislike the coordination involved in potlucks, like when nobody signs up to make a vegetable dish and you have to either volunteer or nudge someone. I don’t like it when people who don’t love to cook feel obligated to. Instead of just the host cooking that day, it seems kind of a bummer, and even inefficient, that every single person needs to miss half their day to do the same. I’d rather just cook something simple in a large quantity and let you enjoy being the guest! “Just bring yourself!” is the thing I say the most often when having people over.

friendsgiving 2026

But I’m coming around — or, perhaps, loosening up. I loved our mixed up table last night, the patchwork of it all. Spiritually, technically, it’s supposed to be a jumble where the star is hanging out with your favorite people, not a Martha Stewart Entertaining-worthy cover brag. It’s peak Real Life entertaining, which is the only kind that makes sense anyway.

Which brings us neatly to the age-old question of what to bring when you’re asked to bring something. I feel strongly that if hate cooking, you should not feel obligated to. Just bring your favorite bakery rolls or a wedge of cheese or bottle of wine. But I have a feeling if you subscribe to this newsletter, you might have at least a spark of interest in cooking, and so I’m rounding up below some highly transportable favorites, most of which are perfectly excellent at room temperature so you’re not angling for oven space. Don’t see what you’re looking for? Ask away, and I’ll do my best to help.

And that’s not all! We have an interview this week with the fantastically talented Timothy Pakron. His cookbook, Garden Variety: Plant-Focused Recipes Inspired By My Garden, is out now; I know you’re going to love it too.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the wild rice gratin with kale, caramelized onions, and baby swiss or the cranberry crumb bars with mulling spices in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the winter slaw with farro or the wintry apple bake with double ginger crumble in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the braised winter squash wedges, leek and brie galette, or pumpkin snacking cake in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

A bright, crunchy and abundantly welcome contrast to the richness of the usual Thanksgiving fare, this is a forever winter staple.

Corn pudding, quick to make and exactly the way I like it: cozy with brown butter (and don’t miss the optional hot honey brown butter drizzle), sour cream, and exactly one bag of frozen corn.

A dinner roll that springs open in the oven like a fan with buttery pull-apart segments looks fancy but is so simple to make. I hope you get obsessed with them, too.

Classic, buttery, tender and stretchy Parker House rolls with a pretzel wash that makes them dark, shiny and unmistakably special on top. Trust me, the only thing better than making these for the big meal is having a guest who brings them still warm.

Mincing and sautéing ingredients to daintily scoop them into mushroom caps is fussy. Casseroles are not. Serve this as a side to a holiday main or as a cozy snack to be scooped onto toasts or crackers, something I would absolutely eat for dinner tonight with a big green salad, just putting that out there in the universe in case that’s all it takes for it to majestically appear.

Are you tasked with finding a vegetarian main for Thanksgiving that’s a) not just everyone else’s side dish, b) ideally contains protein, c) would be a good fit for the other harvest-y flavors on the table? These mini-galettes are the show-stealing answer.

One of my favorite winter salads, this is a symphony of salt, crunch, and sweetness and it’s pretty to look at too, which totally counts.

A buttery pecan gingersnap base, lightly sweetened pumpkin cheesecake center, and a swoosh of bourbon-spiked sour cream on top, I’m not even welcome at Thanksgiving without this and I’d take it personally if I didn’t know how good this actually is. [Video below!]

Apples, butterscotch, and gingerbread -- all of the best fall/winter flavors -- star in my favorite upside-down cake of all time. A big dollop of softly whipped cream on top isn’t a suggestion but a requirement. I recently refreshed it; it’s now more spiced, uses fewer bowls, and is scaled down to fit in a 9-inch pan. [I kept the baby photo even though he’s taller than me now.]

A deeply fall take on sangria is the ideal seasonal drink for Thanksgiving, something new still etched in tradition — white wine instead of red, apple brandy, a splash of apple cider instead of juice.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH TIMOTHY PAKRON

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Timothy Pakron. His cookbook, Garden Variety: Plant-Focused Recipes Inspired By My Garden, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

The biggest inspiration for Garden Variety was my love for produce. I adore celebrating seasonal plants and mushrooms and combining them with my styling and photography makes me the happiest little thing. After writing my first book, I knew that for book 2 I wanted to build a garden so that I could explore and deepen that love of cooking with plants and to then share it in the most beautiful way that I possibly could. That's how Garden Variety was born!

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Probably the sourdough focaccia, as it's a unique and interesting expression of the classic loaf. Leading up to the recipe, I also break down how to maintain a sourdough starter along with super easy recipes you can make with it that don't involve the elaborate process of baking a loaf. I really tried hard to make it fun and accessible and seeing my recipe testers have success was definitely triumphant! Sourdough is also the perfect blank canvas for showcasing fresh, seasonal ingredients (I have a whole chart for different toppings to try!).

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

I got you—and there is actually no cooking required for this one! On page 83, I list out 7 simple salads that are more go-with-the-flow inspirations that you can push and pull to your liking. One of them combines chunks of one large ripe avocado in a bowl with a big handful of halved cherry tomatoes, a spoonful of minced shallot, a drizzle of good olive oil, a hefty splash of red wine vinegar, and a sprinkling of flaky salt and black pepper, to taste. The final salad is utterly divine and comes together in less than 5 minutes. You can't beat that!

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

The first half was designed to offer the foundations for making a great bowl of food using my baked rice chart, basic cooked brothy beans with lots of add-in ideas, some easy protein options, charts for roasting and sautéing vegetables, along with some fabulous condiments. These are my back-pocket recipes that I know you will love! And then the second half of the book is the more interesting recipes, offering flavor combinations or techniques you may not have tried before. But really, I just want people to know that Garden Variety reads more like a memoir rather than a standard cookbook. It's an extension of my heart and I hope that it touches yours.

Thank you, Timothy! You can order Garden Variety right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous colors!

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

French Crème (off-white)

Pink Peony (soft pink)

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.