Monday, June 8, 2026

Good morning!

I’m having a very big birthday this week and my mind is, predictably, not on the greater significance of the years passing, what kind of legacy I want to leave, or why my brain still thinks I’m 25 (but my knees sometimes a weekend of tennis, 75), but on cake and what kind I want the most. Because it’s absolutely not a party without cake, and these cakes are each unapologetically a little extra, layered or stacked or sprinkled or nostalgic, as good for a “refuses to grow up” birthday party as they’d be for a graduation, engagement, anniversary, or father’s day celebration.

Because there’s also no way it’s a party without french fries, I’ve worked them into a perfect-for-me birthday dinner menu. I bet it’s perfect for a lot of other people too.

And finally, a dead simple new salad recipe I want you to make as soon as possible and marvel at how fast it disappears. Quick salad recipes leave more time for big cake recipes, after all, so your priorities will be on point.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

New! Slaw-like strands of fresh snow peas tangle with crunchy toasted walnuts and soft pillows of avocado into the dead simple salad I can’t get enough of right now.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

Ten Perfect Birthday Cakes

This is It, this is what I consider the Best Birthday Cake out there: two moist and flavorful vanilla cake layers swathed in a shiny, simple chocolate frosting.

This is the happiest cake I know how to make, all butter, sugar, vanilla, and confetti.

This one of the most epic birthday cakes I’ve made my chocolate-obsessed husband to date. Chocolate, peanut butter, and then more chocolate and more peanut butter, this cake broke my server when it was first published. #worthit

A graham-cracker cookie cake filled with a lightly cheesecake-d filling and paper thin layers of fresh strawberries, which soften quickly (no overnight nap needed, hooray) into the happiest summer thing.

I turned my favorite ice cream sandwich into a spectacularly easy giant ice cream sandwich cake, and now we know exactly what our week needs. Plus, a few things I learned along the way about getting the texture and flavor just right. [Video below!]

Chocolate layer cake this good needs to be matted in your Top Honors Cookbook for every chocolate-lovers birthday to come, for all time.

A stacked, striped, and I think quite dapper dessert with thin almond cake layers soaked in espresso syrup, chocolate ganache, and an astoundingly delicious espresso buttercream. This is one of my favorite cakes on earth. I hope you fall in love with it too.

Homemade ice cream cakes — or even this Baked Alaska with a brownie base, marbled ice cream, and swirl of torched meringue — are so much easier than they sound to make. You’re in for a treat.

This six-layer stacked cheesecake, part chocolate, part coffee, is less complicated (one-bowl cookie layers, one-bowl cheesecake, everything bakes fast) and even more wildly delicious than it looks. I think it’s got Weekend Baking Project written all over it, don’t you think?

Did you know that here at the Smitten Kitchen, we believe you don’t need a good reason to make a layer cake? This charming pink cake I fell in love with in 2008 just got even better: explosive with strawberry flavor and fragrance (it honestly smells like you’re making strawberry jam as it bakes) and more moist than ever. The best part? You can make it even when it’s not strawberry season because it uses frozen strawberries.

One Perfect Meal

A love letter to my favorite vegetable, with a couple new-to-me tips from Hailee Catalano that altered the way I’ve always cooked artichokes, making it quicker, neater, and prettier, too. You’re in for such a treat.

The best french fries I make at home are also the easiest, thanks to this method which requires no peeling, soaking, twice-frying, deep-fry thermometer or even temperature monitoring. It also uses a fraction of the oil of the classic kind. It really wants us to have a delicious week.

Steak salads are a favorite of ours because they check so many boxes -- a little luxurious, lots of greens, and a bright vinaigrette makes them anything but sleepy. Add a crusty baguette and some wine and wonder why you don’t do this more often.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.