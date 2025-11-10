Monday, November 10, 2025

We are but 17 days from American Thanksgiving which feels odd, as it was 67 glorious degrees in NYC on Saturday and I had to put sunscreen on. And now I’m supposed to be talking about dry brines? And stuffing techniques? Ah, who am I kidding? I’ve been waiting all year for this. Today I’m sharing a tour of all of my favorites, the Thanksgiving classics I come back to year after year because they never fail. The turkey is dead simple and gorgeous every time; your family and friends will fight over the slow-roasted onions in the pan. The challah stuffing is my forever go-to, buttery and classic. And if you’re wondering where the pies went, they’re coming next week and what a delicious newsletter it will be.

But that’s not all! Today we have an interview with the amazing Padma Lakshmi. whose new cookbook, Padma’s All American: Tales, Travels, and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond is out right now.

Finally, in the latest Weekly Yap, my not-strictly-cooking newsletter, we’re talking about Kate Baer, Lily Allen, restoring stainless steel pans to their gleaming factory settings, and comically large pastrami sandwiches. Plus, great meals to eat when you come home late. Come join the conversation!

This is Smitten Kitchen’s first and only turkey recipe, because you’ll never need another: deeply burnished, perfectly cooked, delightfully-seasoned, and crisp-skinned on a bed of onions that have been cooked in salty, buttery drippings for so long, they’re otherworldly. Oh, and there are five ingredients. And a schedule. And gravy. You’ve got this!

Are you tasked with finding a vegetarian main for Thanksgiving that’s a) not just everyone else’s side dish, b) ideally contains protein, c) would be a good fit for the other harvest-y flavors on the table? These mini-galettes are the show-stealing answer.

A delicious weekend agenda: Make my best challah (egg bread) recipe on the site. It makes two loaves: Use one for french toast asap and freeze the other for my favorite simple, buttery, and flexible challah stuffing (dressing). It’s a total crowd-pleaser raised to otherworldly levels when you use bread you baked yourself. “Deb, you’re nuts; I’m not making my own challah just to make stuffing!” Fair, fair. Storebought challah works fantastically here too!

A delicious homemade sauce, crisp-tender green beans and heaps of crispy fried onions that you can make all in one skillet changed my feelings about this once-maligned Thanksgiving staple forever. Be warned: If you make this once, you’ll never be able to show up without it again -- unless you train an acolyte on it.

Brussels with layers upon layers of flavor and complexity— crunchy breadcrumbs, buttery shallots and balsamic-caramelized pancetta — all nestled together in one cozy, harmonious dish.

Potatoes and leeks slow-baked in cream with a burnish of cheese and fine buttery crunch on top are the perfect welcome to gratin season, which is not a thing, I absolutely just made that up, but really should be for colder weather and short days ahead.

A bright, crunchy and abundantly welcome contrast to the richness of the usual Thanksgiving fare, this is a forever winter staple.

I started making my Thanksgiving sweet potatoes like this a few years ago and haven’t looked back. When slow-roasted, sweet potatoes get sweeter, louder, and more nuanced than seems possible. The salty, lightly blackened skin provides a heavenly, crispy contrast. They rewarm easily, at whatever temperature your oven already is. To serve, cut the potatoes into 2-inch slices and arrange cut side-up in a dish. Although they’re delicious just as they are, a drizzle of either melted salted butter or butter with a little maple syrup or honey whisked in is never unwelcome.

A no-boil, one-skillet, utterly cozy and decadent baked macaroni and cheese that’s taken over my life in the best way, and became my new forever go-to. I hope you make it immediately as written for dinner tonight, and then double it for all of the holiday crowds ahead.

Confession: I like cranberry sauce so much, I even make it in the off-season -- for pancakes, ice cream and yogurt. Here are three of my favorite approaches, the classic, the fruit-unfussy, and the grown-up one.

I cannot imagine anything more cozy and delicious than a freshly-baked pan of buttery dinner rolls coming out of the oven on this chilly morning, and these, from Vallery Lomas‘s first cookbook, are a favorite. We like them alongside soup or stew, or for slider or egg sandwich rolls, slightly larger. You are in for such a treat. [Video below!]

Corn pudding, exactly the way I like it: cozy with brown butter (and don’t miss the optional hot honey brown butter drizzle), sour cream, and exactly one bag of frozen corn. It’s quick to make and I hope you love it too.

AN INTERVIEW WITH PADMA LAKSHMI

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Padma Lakshmi. Her new cookbook, Padma’s All American: Tales, Travels, and Recipes from Taste the Nation and Beyond, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I think that the most interesting food, and the food that is driving current culinary trends, are coming from immigrant enclaves. There are new taco shops and matcha cafes popping up every week in my neighborhood for example. In the food world, things tend to trickle up rather than trickle down. As an immigrant myself I’ve always been curious about immigrant food from communities other than my own. As a child, my mom and I always loved going places like Chinatown or Spanish Harlem to get ingredients to make Indian food at home, and while in those neighborhoods our curiosity about other cultures was piqued.

And so, the concept of my TV show Taste the Nation was born out of this curiosity, among other things. What many people do not know is that before it was a show, Taste the Nation was actually a cookbook idea. Padma’s All American is that cookbook, and it is filled with recipes and essays that encapsulate my travels throughout the country for Taste the Nation as well as Top Chef.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

Qabuli Pulao, an Afghan rice pilaf that I learned from executive chef Shamim Popal of Lapis in DC. It’s one of the tastiest dishes that I had across all episodes of Taste the Nation. It’s such a celebratory dish that doesn’t need much else to go with it, and the warm heady aroma of the spices makes the house smell wonderful as you cook it. It’s one of those dishes that lures everyone to the kitchen to say “Mmm, what’s cooking?” – and that’s music to any cook’s ears. It’s not that this recipe is hard, but there are many moving parts to it and you have to get the rice par-cooked just right so that it’s not mushy in the end. I look forward to my readers being able to try this dish in their own homes.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

The yogurt chicken. This dish is basically just baked chicken thighs marinated in yogurt and spices. It’s a yummy and savory dish that’s perfect for a weeknight, all you have to do is make some rice to go with it. I have childhood memories of my mom making this all of the time after working long days as a nurse. She would marinate it and throw it in the fridge before leaving for work, and then take it out of the fridge for an hour before baking it when she got home. She’d make rice while I finished my homework, and dinner would be hot and ready on the table.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

I wish more people knew that the foods in this book and the profile essays in between chapters are a great snapshot of how diverse America is and how that is something to embrace. The variety of people who live here and contribute to American cuisine, is something every American should want to celebrate. That’s what I’m trying to do: celebrate all of the influences that not only make our country unique, but our food delicious and exciting. And on that note, cooking from other cultures is not difficult. As long as you read through the recipe twice and do your mise en place, it’s no different than cooking the food you grew up with. Just be patient with yourself and I promise you, it will be worth it.

Thank you, Padma! You can order Padma’s All American right here.

