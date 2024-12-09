Monday, December 9, 2024

It's cookie week and I'm thrilled because I would probably choose a cookie over any slice of cake, pudding, or ice cream and yes, I just admitted that out loud, like I'm cheating on my own recipes. I like that cookies seem made for sharing, no serving plates or utensils needed. I like that they keep; most buttery cookies are excellent for at least a week or two, and some get better with age (just like us). And I love how delightfully succinct they are; the best ones have all of the flavor impact of a giant dessert in one or two bites. Below, 10 of my all-time favorite cookies on Smitten Kitchen, not an easy collection to whittle down. Plus, a few cozy ideas for dinners this week. And, even more cookie joy: We've got an interview today with Ben Mims. His new cookbook, Crumbs: Cookies and Sweets from Around the World, came out in October and couldn't be more fitting for right now.

These brown butter, brown sugar shortbread with a whiff of vanilla bean paste and sea salt are the very best cookies I've ever made or eaten. Sixteen years ago, I shared a version of them ("shorties") that didn't work for everyone and promised you I'd get them perfect one day. I did not know it would take so long, but can promise you they're worth every second of the wait. Make them immediately, please.

The easiest and most rewarding sparkly sugar cookies I've ever made. I tried to do away with the peskiness: We start with cold butter, chill the dough quickly, only roll it once, don't flour our counters, and if you'd like to make the ones you see here, you can do so without cookie cutters, food coloring, or piping bags! This triumphant combination of techniques might turn you, too, into the kind of baker who willingly makes decorated cookies because it's so doable and they taste fantastic, too.

A cookie that apologizes in advance to the other cookies in your tin; they’re terrible at sharing the spotlight. Checkerboard cookies as fuss-free (cold butter, clean counters) and delicious (chocolate that actually tastes like it) as I could possibly make them. Plus, two other patterns -- spirals! marbled! -- I couldn't resist.

These are my favorite kind of bakery cookies — filled with jam, dipped in chocolate and rolled in sprinkles — are so easy to make, and so delicious when homemade, that you'll never want to buy them again. This recipe was first published in my second cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Every Day, and the photos still make me smile.

Chocolate peanut butter cup cookies, my way: the chocolate is really intense, the peanut butter a little salty, and they're here to make our weekend baking dreams come true.

One of my favorite December baking projects, this airtight, no-fail recipe for the old-school Italian-American bakery standard makes cookies that are, for once, as delicious as they look. [Video below!]

Rugelach are blissful flaky pastry-like cookies wound with jam, nuts, and chocolate if you wish (which of course we do) and a whiff of cinnamon sugar and they're my absolute favorite. But, I always found them tedious to make and so I simplified the process. Less fussiness = more rugelach in our lives = lucky us.

This is my go-to gingerbread cookie for cut-out shapes, gingerbread men, and even gingerbread houses -- it always bakes up perfectly, tastes impeccably like December, and makes your kitchen smell amazing.

A deceptively-simple looking cookie with the actual flavor impact of a bubbling cauldron of melted chocolate. We take afternoon chocolate cravings very seriously around here.

My favorite pecan cookies are:

1. Bite-sized and require no cookie cutters.

2. Can be dipped in chocolate, you don’t even need to ask.

3. Unforgettable due to pecans toasted so deeply that they take on a maple-y flavor.

Who’s in?

Dinner Tonight

I do not make the rules, but as far as I am concerned it is etched in tablet that nothing tastes better than a hearty, cozy soup between doses of cookie-tasting. This lentil, sausage, and swiss chard soup from the late, wonderful Gina DePalma via Adam Roberts is a forever favorite -- cozy and filling but never boring due to a perfect finish of sizzling garlic oil. You'll be so glad you made it.

A heartier, vegetable-centric, and slightly fancied-up baked potato that doesn't forget the essentials (butter, cheese) -- phew.

Penne alla vodka was the first meal I ever cooked for my husband, but I make it so differently these days -- more flavorful, quicker, and because kids make you totally square (sure, Deb), less vodka. This updated recipe uses my favorite pasta shape and is a cinch; we should definitely make it for dinner tonight.

AN INTERVIEW WITH BEN MIMS

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we're chatting with Ben Mims. His new cookbook, Crumbs: Cookies and Sweets from Around the World, came out in October.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

What inspired the book was really three different things I love all coming together at the right moment. Professionally, I've always loved coming up with new cookies each year for the big holiday stories at magazines I worked for because they offered opportunities to have a frivolous time playing with colors, flavors, textures, shapes, etc. of cookies. At the same time, I've always given more attention and thought to the history and stories that inspire foods and traditions, so I wanted to combine those two loves and really inspect every detail of cookies: why they exist, how they evolved, and what they meant to the cultures from which they came. And lastly, I'm a huge geography nerd, so getting to write about my love of cookies and history while charting their course across the globe and putting all those pieces together—reading about the agriculture of certain climates and the isolation of certain cultures that lead to distinct cookie styles—was really fun.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

It wasn't one particular cookie that I felt most triumphant about, but a whole group of them. In the first chapter of the book, I have an essay about "wedding cookies," those crumbly, nutty, powdered sugar-covered cookies pretty much everyone on earth loves. Charting where those came from was a tedious, mind-numbing task that almost broke me. It all started with the "ghorabieh" cookie, which has numerous slightly-similar spellings all across the Levant and Middle Eastern cultures. Many of the names described one type of cookie, while the same names in a different culture described another type. Squaring them with each other, accumulating all the spellings and varieties, and then creating some sort of taxonomy that didn't make your head spin reading about it... it was a lot. But after about two weeks, it finally all clicked into place, and I have never felt more relieved in my life.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it's worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we're tired and don't want to cook?

Oh, that's easy: the ANZAC biscuits from Australia and New Zealand. And I say this because I just made them again recently, and they are so simple. You just mix everything in a bowl with a spoon, shape them roughly, and bake. They're full of oats and butter and some golden syrup, and they smell heavenly. Even though "biscuits" is the term Brits, Aussies, and New Zealanders (as well as several other cultures around the world) use to describe their cookies, these ANZAC biscuits also really do smell like American-style biscuits and are the rare cookie that I'd say is wonderful to eat while it's still warm. They keep really well, freeze well, and only need a few minutes in a toaster oven to bring them back to life. They're a perfect breakfast bar/cookie for kids or anyone who needs to eat on the go.

4. What's something you wish more people knew about your book?

The one thing I hope people understand about the book in time is that it really is a first of its kind. And I don't say that with ego or trying to build it up to more than it is. There are literally thousands of other cookie books out there that will give you new and exciting flavors and colors; that is not my book. Crumbs is about understanding cookies that have existed over centuries and millennia and how humanity's movements across the globe shaped them. I collected information from not just other cookbooks, but history books, agriculture reports, fiction novels, trade papers, and scholarly journals, to figure out why these cookies exist and came about in their particular time and place in the world. No other book has ever approached cookies like this before. I knew that if I was going to write a book about cookies, my strength is not in just dreaming up fun new flavors; it's in offering the world a new perspective on cookies that people may take for granted or have never thought could hold such rich histories and traditions to uncover.

Thank you, Ben! You can order Crumbs right here.

