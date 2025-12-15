Monday, December 15, 2025

Good afternoon!

A thick dusting of snow fell over NYC as our annual Latke-Vodka Party wrapped up on Saturday night, and it was an extra-magical finale. Five dishwasher loads (I fully bring this upon myself because I don’t like disposable things), one scrubbed down kitchen, and some steam-mopped floors later, my apartment is nearly re-set to its factory settings (that is, cluttered with kids stuff and boxes awaiting returns), only faintly smells of fried potatoes, and I’m already plotting our next dinner party. Do understand, entertaining can be entirely selfish. I get to hang out with and spoil my favorite people, eat the exact food I want, and I don’t even have to put shoes on. When I put it this way, don’t you want to have people over more often too?

Below, a few of my favorite things to make for friends and family in December. Nothing is difficult but I hope it all feels a little festive, a little special, and not only because you made it. I hope it leaves you inspired.

Cheers,

Deb

Here to make the argument that we should get to eat baked brie for dinner more often. Here, the brie is nestled in a pan with the best roasted mushrooms and everything is swooped and scooped onto toasty bread.

Inspired by the unforgettable endive salad at Estela on Houston Street, this is an often-requested family favorite. You can chop the lettuce and toss everything in a big bowl for a more classic salad, but we also love this spooned into leaf “boats” for handheld eating. The crunchy, robust mix of cheeses, walnuts, garlic, and craggy crumbs can be made in advance and I never regret doubling it.

A dinner roll that springs open in the oven like a fan with buttery pull-apart segments looks fancy but is so simple to make. I hope you get obsessed with them, too.

What makes this the best? The spinach is buttery with a layer of crispy crumbs and cheese on top but manages to stay unheavy. It keeps and reheats fantastically, not that there are ever leftovers. The updated recipe includes instructions for using frozen spinach so it’s even easier than before. I can’t wait for you to get obsessed with it, too.

Thomas Keller’s Leek Bread Pudding with caramelized leeks, toasted brioche croutons, and exactly the right amount of cheese and herbs is legendary for good reason: it’s endlessly delicious for brunch (with bacon and fruit), lunch (with a green salad) or dinner (alongside a roast). Squeeze it into your holiday repertoire once and it will never leave.

The cover dish of my second cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Every Day, is a riff on Potatoes Anna with deeply bronzed and crisp edges and a baked-just-so center, infused with salty cheese and a warming kick of pepper and salad on top. It’s perfect in every way.

This galette is a little bit fancy (those mushrooms! that cheese!) and a tiny bit fussy, but it’s a holiday brunch/luncheon/dinner spotlight hog every time thanks to an unforgettable flaky crust and hearty filling.

For peak December coziness, I merged two of my favorite things: onion soup and braised short ribs, into a decadent, rich stew-like soup that’s as welcome at a casual drop-in as a big holiday dinner. Or, make it to just spoil yourself - you deserve it.

The Smitten Kitchen’s very first and only Yule log: a dark, deeply spiced, almost sticky gingerbread roll cake filled with slightly tangy, barely sweet cream, covered in the easiest chocolate bark, and studded with sugared cranberry gems. This feels festive, looks a little fancy, but every step is fuss-free -- no cracking cakes or piping bags, and we’re not even going to separate eggs. I can’t wait for you to try it. [Video below!]

Butter, lemon, vanilla and sugar help these pears self-caramelize in a roasting dish. Then you serve them and their deliriously good sauce over ice cream or gingerbread and cross your fingers for enough leftovers to spoon over your morning yogurt or oatmeal.

You know those people who are all “pumpkin, schmumpkin! It’s not dessert unless it has chocolate in it!” This is just for them (and it’s a breeze to make).

It’s time! This fuss-free, small-yield eggnog recipe makes just enough for two tumblers, cozy and perfect for all of us eggnog lovers whose families do not share our superior taste.

