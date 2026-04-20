Monday, April 13, 2026

Good afternoon!

Someone once said that food writing is “everything about food until it hits your stomach” which is a polite way of saying, ahem, we’re talking about fiber today but only through the lens of how to ingest it deliciously, and absolutely not the why. You’re welcome.

And yet, while there is a bran muffin — how could there not be? — I hope everything else feels a little less predictable, a pleasant reminder that it’s not just beans and lentils that will provide us with this digestive wonder of a macronutrient. There’s even a simple fruit crisp that makes all weeks better.

And that’s not all! I’ve also got a new recipe for a perfect leek and lentil dish that feels like spring, no matter what is happening with the weather right now.

Plus, we have an interview with Trinity Mouzon Wofford, whose cookbook, Eating at Home: The Nourishing Practice of Everyday Cooking jumped off the shelf at me at a bookstore last week, so I begged her to tell us more about it. I think you’re going to love it too.

Cheers,

Deb

P.S. My cookbooks are on sale through the wonderful, independent Porchlight Books and if you order by 4/27, we’d love to include a signed Mother’s Day card from me. More details below, or jump right to the Smitten Kitchen landing page to get started.

P.P.S. PARIS FAVORITES I was lucky enough to spend two-ish days in Paris recently. My friend and brilliant producer Irene Wong caught me in many acts of dorking out over how much I love the city.

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

Mother’s Day Cookbook Sale: Are you looking for the perfect gift (ok, I’m a little biased!) for any moms in your life? Order any one, two, or all three of the Smitten Kitchen cookbooks currently on sale through the wonderful independent Porchlight Books and you will have the option to include a free* Mother’s Day card signed by me. Deadline: Order by Monday, April 27 for the cookbook(s) to arrive by Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10.

*The card looks like it will cost $1, but it is 100% free, promise, the price will be adjusted when you check out.

New! A dream of a spring lentil dish with braised leeks and accented with a garlicky lemon yogurt sauce and a bright arugula salad. The ingredient list is short, it’s completely weeknight-friendly, and while the slice of toasted sourdough isn’t a requirement, it sure is fantastic to pile all of this on.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

An oldie but goodie, these bran muffins are craggy and whole grain but fluffy and light, too. Rich with sour cream (or yogurt), you can add dried fruit if you like, but I like them best still warm with a pat of salted butter.

My favorite lentil salad is really, truly inhalable: one part salsa, one part lentils, plus tomatoes, avocado, hot sauce, and a dream of a lunch scooped up with tortilla chips.

I was a sweet potato salad skeptic, so I challenged myself to make one I would love -- bright, crunchy, a little acidic and spicy, no creamy dressings or heaviness, made right in a sheet pan. This is naturally vegan and basically a cinch.

Charred broccoli is a top ten food for us; the tray never makes it to the table intact. Try one of the suggested riffs -- crispy egg and crunchy crumbs! burrata sandwich smash! fish sauce vinaigrette! -- and wonder why you ever go a week without it.

Wild rice, roasted sweet potatoes and broccoli and a miso-ginger-tahini dressing all piled into one bowl make this one of my favorite everyone-approved weeknight dinners -- use any kind of rice or combination of vegetables you’ve got; the dressing is the star.

These tacos are a stealth archive favorite for over 15 (!) years now -- they seem so simple but they hit all the perfect weeknight dinner notes with a quick black bean filling, easy slaw, and pan-crisped taco shell we should never be deprived of.

A craving for cauliflower in a spicy tomato sauce led me to gobi matar masala, where the peas (trust this pea-ambivalent cook) add the perfect complementary dots of sweetness. Vegan and cozy but unheavy, it feels perfect for the beginning of spring.

This is my go-to sandwich bread: whole wheat but unheavy, from scratch but hard to mess up (leave the dough in the fridge for a day -- it doesn’t mind at all), and it makes a towering loaf that can make the most basic thrown-together pb&j taste exceptional.

A tender pillow of a mildly sweet scone riddled with smashed raspberries -- these are a longtime favorite and always a good weekend idea.

A minimalist, flourless fruit crisp with oats, pears, raspberries, and -- hear me out -- chocolate. It’s so sublime with a scoop of vanilla ice cream slumping over the melty chocolate chunks, there’s no going back.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH TRINITY MOUZON WOFFORD

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Trinity Mouzon Wofford. Her cookbook with Rebecca Firsker, Eating at Home: The Nourishing Practice of Everyday Cooking, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

My literary agent reached out to me in a cold email after reading about my work at Golde, the superfood brand I started with my husband, Issey. We initially considered the idea of a book that directly connected to Golde’s mission of wellness for all, but the thread that kept coming out of my writing in the proposal was a deeper reverence for mealtime itself.

Through my intense years of building a business and then becoming a mother, home cooking has been the practice that kept me grounded. We’re living through a time where there’s never been more pressure to rush, but we’re all desperately craving any occasion to slow down for. The book’s recipes are designed to inspire readers to let their everyday meals be that occasion.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

A lot of the recipes come from dishes that were in my household’s rotation for years. It wasn’t so much about developing from scratch as it was about working with my co-author, Rebecca Firkser, to figure out how to operationalize them so that anybody could make them at home successfully. But we did add in a totally new-to-us brownie recipe that went through maybe a dozen tests. There are so many considerations with a brownie — are we talking cake or fudge? What exactly makes that shiny, crackle-y top? We came up with a Brown-Butter Buckwheat Brownie that just so happens to be gluten-free and tastes like cocoa-caramel dreams.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

I have an entire chapter dedicated to this feeling, “The Ease of Dinner. “ When I’m there, it’s Brothy Pasta and Beans. The book introduces the idea of Component Cooking, which is using your slower-paced day of the week to cook up a big pot of beans or simmer stock from leftover cooking scraps. Then when you’re in the thick of hanger, you can use those foundational foods to assemble something really lovely without tremendous cook times. For the Brothy Pasta, I heat up beans from the fridge, boil some pasta, and stir them together. Generous glug of olive oil, salt and pepper. Done.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

My husband did the linocut illustrations you see on the cover and throughout the book. He was just trying to enjoy a creative hobby — I was watching him and next thing he knew, I asked, "Could we put these in the cookbook..?" He said, "Okay, but no edits." I always find a way to get him involved in my shenanigans (sorry, creative projects).

Thank you, Trinity! You can order Eating At Home right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

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