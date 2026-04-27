Monday, April 27, 2026

Good afternoon!

The freezer doesn’t get enough credit. Well, mine — which is a mess — doesn’t actually deserve any credit until it cleans its act up, any day now. But most freezers, and the bags we ambitiously fill them them with from the frozen fruits and vegetables aisle deserve more culinary praise. Who among us hasn’t bought a mountain of fresh spinach only to find it cooked down to approximately a thimble and vowed to embrace the already-wilted wonder of frozen spinach next time? Who among us has wanted to make blueberry muffins when blueberries were wildly out-of-season and overpriced at the grocery store, before realizing frozen berries — economical, convenient, seasonless — would do just as well? Today’s newsletter features recipes that excel when you start with frozen ingredients and I hope that makes grocery shopping just a tiny bit easier and more affordable.

While not technically a freezer item, although we do love to make a larger batch and store ours in the freezer (“meal prep”), I also have a new recipe for a classic and sparkle-rimmed Sidecar cocktail.

And that’s not all. This week we have an interview with Alana Kysar, whose cookbook, Aloha Veggies: Veg-Forward Recipes Celebrating the Flavors of Hawai’i, is out tomorrow. Kysar tells us, “Hawai‘i’s food culture is very meat-centric, but local Hawai‘i flavors lend themselves beautifully to vegetables. I started experimenting with applying preparations and flavors usually used for meat to veggies, and every recipe I tried made me even more excited.” Read the rest in the interview below.

Cheers,

Deb

P.S. I just want you to know what laudable self-control I showed in not calling this newsletter Freeze The Day!, A Freezer-nomenon, or (Dip Trip) Freezer Fantasia, despite my 16-year dedication to making my kids roll their eyes at my mom jokes.

P.P.S. My cookbooks are on sale through the wonderful, independent Porchlight Books. Order by the end of today (4/27) today to include a signed Mother’s Day card signed by me, and receive your order by Mother’s Day. More details below, or jump right to the Smitten Kitchen landing page to get started.

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

Mother’s Day Cookbook Sale: Are you looking for the perfect gift (ok, I’m a little biased!) for any moms in your life? Order any one, two, or all three of the Smitten Kitchen cookbooks currently on sale through the wonderful independent Porchlight Books and you will have the option to include a free* Mother’s Day card signed by me. Deadline: Order by Monday, April 27 for the cookbook(s) to arrive by Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10.

*The card looks like it will cost $1, but it is 100% free, promise, the price will be adjusted when you check out.

New: A strong (from cognac), bright (from lemon), and slightly sweet (from orange liqueur) cocktail that’s like the French cousin of a margarita with a little sugar-sparkled rim to take us into the weekend. Cheers!

Surprise me with a random recipe!

Broccoli cheddar soup, exactly the way I always wanted it to be -- a lot of broccoli, a little bit of richness, and the coziest thing on a chilly afternoon.

A rich, bubbling, hearty gratin of lemony artichokes nestled against garlicky creamed potatoes with sharp cheese is heaped on toast into a dream of a more moderate weeknight meal.

These broccoli fritters are a deep cut from the SK archives. They’re chock full of broccoli, tethered lightly with parmesan, and pancake-shaped enough to entice suspicious children. I love them with a dollop of lemony yogurt, an egg on top, or both, for a perfect light meal.

I think we should bring a pan of freshly-baked, thick, buttery, crisp on top cornbread to our next picnic/potluck/barbecue to share with friends and I think it should be this one, my forever favorite. A pat of salted butter on top is mandatory. You’ll be so glad you made this.

This is the dish that converted me to shelled peas, some blended with parmesan, garlic and pine nuts, some left whole, all tangled with linguine for an especially pretty weeknight meal.

The best — golden, crispy, perfectly flavored — spanakopita I’ve ever made or eaten, thanks to Eat Like Greek with Julie, who does a few things a little differently and it makes it so much more doable. I hope you feel equally triumphant when you pull this off at home.

What if you like quiche but there’s never enough of it? This refreshingly green, mostly vegetable, and longtime favorite quiche has been stretched and tweaked to make a week of excellent lunches, and it’s also a winner for weekend brunch.

Meet the pasta dish I can’t stop making. It’s cozy and quick, and because everything happens in one pot, there’s almost no mess to clean up. The sauce is silky but unheavy but tastes complex and fussed-over. The peas add perfectly cooked pops of sweetness and they’re an ideal forkful match for the ditalini. Come, make it an embarrassing amount of times with me.

These raspberry streusel muffins might be the best muffins I have ever made. They’re perfect: hefty, moist, lemony, not too sweet, and absolutely tie-dyed with a constellation of raspberries inside. Plus, they have a few tricks up their sleeve I can’t wait for you to read about. [Video below!]

Did you know that here at the Smitten Kitchen, we believe you don’t need a good reason to make a layer cake? This charming pink cake I fell in love with in 2008 just got even better: explosive with strawberry flavor and fragrance (it honestly smells like you’re making strawberry jam as it bakes) and more moist than ever. The best part? You don’t even need to wait until strawberry season because it uses frozen strawberries.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH ALANA KYSAR

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Alana Kysar. Her cookbook, Aloha Veggies: Veg-Forward Recipes Celebrating the Flavors of Hawai’i, is out tomorrow, 4/28.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I grew up on Maui but lived in California for over a decade, and the prominence of vegetables in California cuisine really got my gears turning. When I moved back to Maui at the end of the pandemic, I found myself missing the veggie-forward way I was used to eating. Hawai‘i’s food culture is very meat-centric, but local Hawai‘i flavors lend themselves beautifully to vegetables. I started experimenting with applying preparations and flavors usually used for meat to veggies, and every recipe I tried made me even more excited. I knew these methods needed to exist, and not just in my kitchen.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

I love a good adobo; it’s so punchy and flavorful. The Cabbage Adobo with Butternut Squash and Black Lentils was the first recipe I developed for the book. When I nailed it, I knew it was exactly what I was looking for, so it means a lot to me.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Definitely the Soft Tofu with Watercress Chinese Style. It’s hot and cold, fresh beyond belief, and deeply satisfying. It requires very little from the cook, and I make it on days when the last thing I want to do is cook. Don’t be intimidated by the watercress! If you don’t have access to it, just use arugula or spinach.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

The book features a distinctive organizational element—subchapters—that offer four variations on local Hawai‘i favorites. This was crucial to me because it gives readers a chance to find the veggies that excite them most, cook more seasonally, or do a deep dive into a flavor profile they love. The subchapters were inspired by Amy Chaplin’s Whole Food Cooking Every Day—it’s a framework that gives the home cook lots of options!!

Thank you, Alana! You can preorder Aloha Veggies right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.