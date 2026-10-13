Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Good afternoon!

While our inaugural apple picking outing of the fall wasn’t a success — a late spring frost this year hit area apple crops at a vulnerable point — we remain undeterred in our Great October Tradition of picking way too many apples, doing our best to chomp (see below, but ideally not quite like that) and bake our way through them, vowing to pick fewer next year, and letting this vow evaporate from our brains the moment we hit an orchard on a sparkling fall day.

“‘Stop it,’ ordered Beezus. ‘Stop it this instant! You can’t eat one bite and then throw the rest away.’ ‘But the first bite tastes best,’ explained Ramona reasonably, as she reached into the box again.

Instead, we filled our bags at the farmers’ markets and came home, ready to tuck into all my favorite ways to use apples each fall. Below, 10 favorites, and while we here at the Smitten Kitchen would never judge you for eating Big Apple Crumb Cake for dinner (we would, in fact, join you), I’ve also shared three fall dinners that help feed us in the spans between apple strudels and tartes.

Plus, we’ve got an interview this week with the incredible Rachel Gurjar. Her cookbook, East to East: Recipes and Stories from Mumbai to New York, is out today!

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the deepest dish apple pie in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the mango apple ceviche with sunflower seeds or the wintry apple bake with double ginger crumble in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the apple butterscotch crisp or the apple cider old-fashioned in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

Gently roasted apples and a small heap of cheddar bake into a craggy, toasted-edge, soft-centered scone that tastes like a wedge of October bliss. Breakfast, anyone?

A peak fall apple and cheddar crisp salad in which I share three tricks to make the kind of fancy, cool, crunchy, dynamic, and gorgeous salads I can never resist on a restaurant menu at home with little fuss for so much less. I’m obsessed.

A bright, crunchy and abundantly welcome staple on my autumn table.

The invisible apple cake (gâteau invisible) is so stunning, you’d never guess that it’s as simple as thinly-sliced apples in a vanilla-flecked lemon-scented crêpe batter. Lightly sweet with a short ingredient list, perfect with tea or coffee, I think this is exactly what you should offer to bring the next time you’re invited over. [Video below!]

This forever favorite cake is an avalanche of apples, a tiny bit of batter, and a cascade of cinnamon baked into a hulking mass of fall awesomeness in a tube pan that people will demand you make again and again. It’s also dairy-free and gets better the longer it lasts.

A bouldered and plush intersection of baked apples and New York-style crumb cake, i.e. 50% cinnamon-brown sugar topping, 50% golden, sour cream-enriched cake, and 100% the best kind there is.

Did you also, in a whirl of leafy fall bliss, pick too many apples? Here’s a recommendation for the first 4.5 pounds of them: A few adjustments to my usual apple pie yielded one more perfect than I knew was possible, with a tall heap of cinnamon-and-spice apples nestled in a caramel-like sauce within a flaky, buttery crust. This is my forever apple pie.

A good tarte tatin looks like snug apple cobblestones on top of a rippling puff of flaky pastry. If you’re lucky, the apples will taste like they drank a cup of caramel and then napped in what they couldn’t finish. I could never get it right, so I asked my neighbor, Susan Spungen, an expert tatin-baker, for help. Together, we’ve created what I hope will be the last apple tarte tatin recipe you’ll ever need.

Did someone order a showstoppper? This tart is as simple as puffed pastry, apples, butter and sugar. It tastes, however, like the highest calling of all four due to an (easy, I promise) copper-colored salted caramel topping that bakes back onto the tart, glossing everything.

A delicate flaky shell of buttery pastry wrapped around vanilla, cinnamon, lemon and rum-kissed apples and raisins, with or without a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream trickling down the sides. This straightforward recipe is impossible to mess up.

DINNER THIS WEEK

A 15-minute, 5-ingredient crispy-creamy pasta-and-greens dinner that wants to change the way we make ravioli forever, just in time to talk ourselves out of ordering takeout tonight. [Video below!]

Dinner tonight? Cozy, uncomplicated, economical, and exactly right for a cold, rainy day, we’re loading baked potatoes with crispy broccoli, bacon and all the works. I’m not saying I’m bossy or anything, but the list of the correct order in which to pile toppings on a baked potato might suggest otherwise.

A quick spin on a classic wedding soup, this one has perfect meatballs, greens, and just enough pasta to pacify the younger set (okay fine, I mean me). We make this often.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH RACHEL GURJAR

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Rachel Gurjar. Her cookbook, East to East: Recipes and Stories from Mumbai to New York, is out today!

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I was looking for a creative medium that would help me express my journey with food and finding purpose through it. I wanted to make a cookbook that pushed the boundaries a little of what was expected from an immigrant woman like me. I had a lot to share and so many ideas about how I wanted to tell my story, and this book became a way to bring all of that together—while also teaching people how to cook really delicious food inspired by my Indian background and all the wonderful cultures that have shaped me.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

The Coconut Key Lime Pie. It took many tries, but I was so happy when I finally nailed every component. It has the most incredibly tangy, silky custard with a toasted coconut crust, and getting that balance just right felt very triumphant.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

The Paneer with Sungold Tomatoes and Basil, and the Butter Masala Pasta. Both are very much in the “I don’t want to cook” category of recipes, but once you start, you’re like, okay, this was absolutely worth it.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

I wish more people knew that this is not a serious book! It shows so many different sides of my personality, and the food is a reflection of that. It’s also not trying to fit neatly into one category of “Indian food.” There are dishes that feel deeply nostalgic to me, ones inspired by other cultures I’ve cooked and loved, and recipes that are completely my own. There’s a lot of range—from recipes that are incredibly simple to ones that are a little more involved, so whether you’re a novice cook or a seasoned one, there’s something for you.

Thank you, Rachel! You can preorder East to East right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched recently.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

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