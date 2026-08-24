Monday, August 24, 2026

Good afternoon!

In the waning days of summer break, you’re either on vacation and don’t wish to cook anything complicated, or you’re already surrendered the reins of summer over to a new school calendar, are busier than ever, and I suspect also don’t want to cook terribly much. For you, for me, for all of us, we need meals that take as a little time, and as little thought, as possible. Below, a few of my favorite simple summer meals: green beans I devour in a single serving, a baked feta for the ages, an eggs-and-tortilla situation that got me through my mid-20s, the corn pasta I’m making tonight, the clam linguine I’d make if you were joining us, the back pocket raspberry dessert that was never meant to be pretty, and what I consider the only brownie recipe you’ll ever need. I hope you’re hungry!

The 2026 Smitten Kitchen Classroom Wishlist Project enters it’s fourth week, teachers are heading back to school and finding boxes of everything they’d needed waiting for them — all due to your generosity. I’ve shared thank you notes, of which there are dozens and dozens, in this Instagram Story. More lists are being added as more teachers get their classroom assignments so please keep checking back. You’re making a big difference.

Finally, we’ve got an interview this week with the talented Pierce Abernathy. His first cookbook, Every Leaf, Every Stem: Craveable, Creative Vegetables All Year Round is out now and I think you’re going to love the way he cooks with vegetables.

Cheers,

Deb

The Smitten Kitchen Classroom Wishlist Project 2026 is going strong! In the US, a tremendous number of teachers don’t get the funding they need to set their classrooms up for success. Most will end up paying out of their own pockets to buy educational materials, which is all wrong. I’ve asked teachers to send me their wishlists in hopes that we can help clear as many as possible, as we have the last four summers.

If you cannot figure out where to start, let me help: I recommend picking a school in your area, or perhaps where you grew up, or search the descriptions for classrooms that might focus on something particularly meaningful to you. There is no purchase too small to unquestionably make a teacher’s (and their students’) day. Plus, buying crayons, pencils, and books that help kids learn and succeed feels really good. Thank you for helping out! [Project information. Direct link to spreadsheet.]

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most. Looking for recipes that fit this week’s theme? Try the avocado tartine with cucumber and sesame seeds or the sweet peas and shells alfredo in The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook, the sushi takeout cobb or quick sausage, kale, and crouton sauté in Smitten Kitchen Every Day, or the skillet white beans “caesar” or weeknight lemon chicken wings in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

Cucumber, watermelon, salted pepitas, and matchsticks of ricotta salata, plus three more suggested riffs at the end in case you also dream of having your oven off until September.

My favorite way to prepare green beans takes longer to eat (which says a lot, given that I usually inhale them) than it does to make. Don’t have green beans? Don’t miss the almond pesto, which tastes good on basically every vegetable.

A staple of Catalan cuisine, pan con tomate hardly requires a recipe, just the right season, which is exactly now. Make this while the tomatoes are still awesome. Make this with the olive oil you’ve been saving for something special. Repeat as needed, which will be often.

The only thing I love more than the combination of salty, funky pecorino cheese and copious amounts of black pepper on a tangle of linguine is the way I make it in the summer: adding sweet, crunchy corn. It’s the perfect complement; they’re made for each other. Hurry so you can make this before the corn disappears and the cardigans arrive. 🍂 [Video below!]

Remember this? Feta, tomatoes, garlic, and chickpeas roast in olive oil until the tomatoes blister and soften, the feta becomes creamy, and the whole mixture is a dream to scoop onto flatbread. It’s almost endlessly tweakable. Weeknight meals should always be this easy.

I have never met an intersection of eggs, salsa, and tortillas that I didn’t love, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention this post from way back in 2008 in which I explained this weird little way I made, and still make, huevos rancheros at home, with an egg fried right onto a pan-crisped tortilla and then topped with everything wonderful. Is it breakfast? Is it dinner? All of the above, please, something I’m never not craving.

A forever summer favorite, especially when having friends over. Fresh clams steamed open in wine, garlic, and butter are sweet and tender and make a delicate sauce that clings to the linguine and the whole meal is ready in 20 minutes. It’s magic.

I was late to find out how easy wings are to roast or grill on short notice, and that picky kids go berserk over them, especially with this glossy, delicious sauce. I have definitely been making up for lost time since.

Fact! The best recipes are often the ugliest, almost as if they’re trying to warn you: this is going to be impossible not to make over and over again, forever, because you never knew three ingredients could combine so transcendently well.

My favorite brownies are intense, fudgy, and a little chewy and fantastically easy too: 7 ingredients, 1 bowl, and you could be eating them 40 minutes from now. [Video below!]

Surprise me with a random recipe!

AN INTERVIEW WITH PIERCE ABERNATHY

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Pierce Abernathy. His cookbook, Every Leaf, Every Stem: Craveable, Creative Vegetables All Year Round, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I ultimately decided I wanted to dive deeper into what I was already sharing through social media. I was lucky to have an audience that was already receptive to the type of recipes I was sharing.

I really wanted the book to be as accessible as possible. So even though it’s broken up seasonally, there’s a front section called “evergreen” filled with recipes of produce that is accessible and fairly consistent throughout the year. It was important that the book be valuable for someone no matter where they shop; whether that’s the farmers market, the grocery store, or even a bodega or convenience store.

I also wanted to give people tips, recipes, and tools to reduce their food waste at home. I’ve found so much joy and creativity in finding ways to transform parts of produce that are often discarded and wanted to share that excitement with readers.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

I have this layered cabbage lasagna that feels quite unique. A hearty vegan dish that has deep flavor from a sauce that uses sunchokes and cashews! The smaller inner pieces of the cabbage don’t go to waste but transform into a delicious herby sauce served with the lasagna.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

Right now it’s the middle of tomato and corn season and one of my favorite summer dishes is tomato toast with corn butter! It’s a great way to transform corn into a creamy, rich spread that keeps in your freezer for months! The combination of sweet and nutty corn with peak-season tomatoes is my perfect summer bite.

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

The book has a QR code that sends you to a site that will show you where the closest farmers markets to you are and what produce is in season based on the time of the year!

Thank you, Pierce! You can order Every Leaf, Every Stem right here.

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

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