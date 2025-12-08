Monday, December 8, 2025

If you come over in December, but only in December, I’m going to briefly play the part of one of those apron-wearing domestic diva types (don’t be fooled) and offer you a homemade cookie from a tin. Cookies are a constant in the Smitten Kitchen in December. If I’m not remaking one of my old favorites for a cookie party, swap, or video close-up, I’m tinkering with a new one, or in last night’s case — and a near intersection of this week’s newsletter themes — I was brushing edible gold dust on coin-shaped chocolate cookies to make them look like gelt. [I’d give the final appearance a B-minus.] Below, a collection of my dozen favorite cookies to make around the holidays — not easily narrowed down from the 94 cookie recipes on Smitten Kitchen — thoroughly tested, tweaked-to-perfection and nearly impossible to mess up. Promise!

Plus, since Hanukkah begins this Sunday, December 14th, I’m sharing a few of the recipes I make every year, including, yes, perfect latkes.

And that’s not all! Today we have an interview with one of my heroes, Dorie Greenspan, whose most recent cookbook, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, is out now. If it’s a Dorie recipe, you just it’s going to knock it out of the park.

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

The easiest and most rewarding sparkly sugar cookies I’ve ever made. I tried to do away with the peskiness: We start with cold butter, chill the dough quickly, only roll it once, don’t flour our counters, and if you’d like to make the ones you see here, you can do so without cookie cutters, food coloring, or piping bags! This triumphant combination of techniques might turn you, too, into the kind of baker who willingly makes decorated cookies because it’s so doable and they taste fantastic, too. [Video below!]

A cookie that apologizes in advance to the other cookies in your tin; they’re terrible at sharing the spotlight. Checkerboard cookies as fuss-free (cold butter, clean counters) and delicious (chocolate that actually tastes like it) as I could possibly make them. Plus, two other patterns -- spirals! marbled! -- I couldn’t resist. [Video demo]

This is my favorite kind of bakery cookie — filled with jam, dipped in chocolate and rolled in sprinkles. They’re so easy to make, and so delicious when homemade, that you’ll never want to buy them again. This recipe was first published in my second cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Every Day, and the photos still make me smile.

These brown butter, brown sugar shortbread [watch the video demo here!] with a whiff of vanilla bean paste and sea salt are the very best cookies I’ve ever made or eaten. Many years ago, I shared a version of them (”shorties”) that didn’t work for everyone and promised you I’d get them perfect one day. I did not know it would take so long, but can promise you they’re worth every second of the wait. Make them immediately, please.

For some instant joy and celebration right now, may I recommend a really easy sprinkle cookie recipe that tastes even better than it looks? They’re plush, complex, fragrant, and also, you know, really cute decked out in holiday sprinkles. You’re going to love them. [Here’s a video demo!]

This is my go-to gingerbread cookie for cut-out shapes, gingerbread men, and even gingerbread houses -- it always bakes up perfectly, tastes impeccably like December, and makes your kitchen smell amazing.

One of my favorite December baking projects, this airtight, no-fail recipe for the old-school Italian-American bakery standard makes cookies that are, for once, as delicious as they look. [Video demo!]

These iconic decadent dark chocolate sablés with a gentle, buttery snap from Pierre Hermé and Dorie Greenspan got their name when a neighbor became convinced that a daily dose was all that is needed to ensure planetary peace and happiness. I first shared them on SK in 2007 and recently, I refreshed the recipe with scaled-up measurements, satisfying my need to make them a tiny bit larger and using an even 8 ounces of butter. You are in for such a treat.

Rugelach are blissful flaky pastry-like cookies wound with jam, nuts, and chocolate if you wish (which of course we do) and a whiff of cinnamon sugar and they’re my absolute favorite. But, I always found them tedious to make and so I simplified the process. Less fussiness = more rugelach in our lives = lucky us.

Chewy at the center with crunchy edges, naturally gluten-, flour- and dairy-free, these bakery-favorite almond horn cookies are shockingly easy to make at home and while I have yet to see them also with rainbow sprinkles, I say there’s no time like the present to make this a Thing. [Video demo!]

Chocolate peanut butter cup cookies, my way: the chocolate is really intense, the peanut butter a little salty, and I’d be remiss to not tell you that commenters report that this cookie wins more holiday baking contests than any other in the archives, so go -- collect that prize!

The snickerdoodle recipe of my dreams: thick, tender (but never cakey), fragrant with brown butter and vanilla bean, complex with a little cream cheese, and unequivocally the best aroma on earth to come home to. This is my new, forever recipe and I can’t wait for you to try it.

Hanukkah begins next week and there are few things the Smitten Kitchen takes more seriously than tangled knots of crispy fried potatoes, decked out with everything festive and party-ready. In honor of the recipe’s 15th anniversary, I added a wealth of additional tips, toppings, and menu suggestions to my go-to latke recipe, plus some frying advice to ensure yours come out as crisp and light as a tangle of potato enrobed in batter and fried in oil could possibly be.

These zucchini latkes are the first potato pancake I ever published on Smitten Kitchen (December 2006!) and they’re as good as ever — especially, in my humble opinion, with a squeeze of lemon juice on top and a dollop of garlicky sour cream.

Never underestimate the power of a golden, crisp, thin, fried-but-somehow-not-heavy chicken breast piled with a giant, seasonal salad to quickly become the most popular thing you know how to make. This is one of my favorite things to make for friends and family.

The happiest commingling of goat cheese, almonds, oranges, chives, sea salt, endives, sherry vinegar and olive oil. This is at once a perfect balance to a wall of cookies, an appetizer, and also finger food for parties (we love it alongside latkes).

Everyone needs one exceptional jelly doughnut recipe in their life and this is mine, with golden edges, a slightly stretchy crumb, all generously powdered but still not too sweet. This is my favorite kind of doughnut and the fact that it ticks off the “Eat fried foods” box for Hanukkah, too, makes me feel like I’ve won the holiday lottery.

AN INTERVIEW WITH DORIE GREENSPAN

My shelves are full of wonderful cookbooks I don’t get to talk about enough, so I’ve added this section so you can get to know the cool people behind them. Today we’re chatting with Dorie Greenspan. Her new cookbook, Dorie’s Anytime Cakes, is out now.

1. What inspired your cookbook?

I had no intention of writing another cookbook, no thoughts about a book on cake, but I was seduced by a chance discussion. I’d been asked by the New York Times to create three holiday cakes, and I told the editor that I was the wrong person for the job. I imagined holiday cakes to be fancy center-of-the-table showstopperish cakes, and I wasn’t baking or holidaying like that. Then, out of the blue, I suggested that maybe she’d be interested in the simple, fairly plain cakes that I love baking. I called them “kitchen cakes” because I thought of them as cakes that sat on the kitchen counter. Cakes you’d come back to during the day to nibble, to slice another piece, to have with coffee, to have with family and friends – the kinds of always-there cakes that feel like an invitation. I think we were both surprised when she loved the idea.

I found so much joy in creating these three cakes – and also so many ideas for other cakes, many sparked by memories of people and travels and special times. By the time I finished the short piece for The Times, I knew I wanted to write this book.

2. What recipe are you the most proud of in the book, or felt the most triumphant when you got it right?

This is such a good question, but a puzzling one for me. I think everyone who develops recipes comes across the tough ones, the ones that, trial after trial, still need a tweak or three, the ones that you want to give up on, but don’t. I gave up on the Double-Down Chocolate Loaf – I just couldn’t nail it and, really, I had enough chocolate cakes, but … I kept going back to it until I got a cake I liked, even if it wasn’t what I was originally after. And then there’s the Cafuné Corn Cake. I was given the recipe by the owner of a café in Paris and, as soon as I got the recipe, I made it. And it was perfect. And then it was never perfect – not even fine – ever again. Like the chocolate cake, it kept teasing at the edges of my mind and, every once in a while, I’d try it again. What I finally got is pretty different from the original, but it’s delicious – and dependable! – and I love it.

3. What recipe is so low-effort, high-reward that it’s worth cooking for dinner tonight, even if we’re tired and don’t want to cook?

My goal was to make most of the cakes in this new book be just what you’re asking about: low-effort/high-reward. For sure the majority are – there are so many recipes that need just a whisk and so many that use ingredients most of us keep on hand all the time. You could try the Olive Oil and Orange Grab-and-Go Cake; the Yogurt Cake, with berries or classic style; the Visiting Cake – the original version is super-fast; Jaíne’s Soft and Tender Brazilian Carrot Cake, which is made in a blender (a push-button cake!); or the Corn Toasties if you’re craving something salty. Or … or… or … there are so many!

4. What’s something you wish more people knew about your book?

My original manuscript for the book had a chapter called: Recipes with Backstories. Some of those recipes were for cakes that I’d been making for years (decades even), but had played around with over time and never published again (the Visiting Cake is one of those, as is The Devil’s Chocolate Cake ); some were for cakes that were tied to memories of people (like Grandmothers’ Honey Cake); and some were tied to places (like the Charlotte Russe from a Brooklyn snack stand). When my editor was working on the book, she questioned that chapter, saying: But all of your recipes have stories! She was right, of course. And so we shuffled these recipes into their respective chapters and set them off with a small red heart and a special name, “A Treasured Recipe”. I’d love for people to take an extra moment to read these stories. The best would be if these (or any of the book’s) recipes, which created stories and memories for me, charmed bakers and encouraged them to create their own stories and memories.

Thank you, Dorie! You can order Dorie’s Anytime Cakes right here.

