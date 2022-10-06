the smitten kitchen keepers book tour!
plus: ordering signed cookbooks
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Today I get to share some of the best news in the world: THE SMITTEN KITCHEN KEEPERS BOOK TOUR: Let's hang out!
You can also find all of the dates, details, and links to tickets where necessary on the Smitten Kitchen Events page.
Please note: More events are in the works and I will keep the events page updated as we add them, so keep your eyes peeled for cities we haven’t been able to finish booking yet.
I cannot wait to finally meet, or meet again, and gossip endlessly about the very best apple crisp, pot roast, and the only correct way to cut a sandwich.
Is the book tour not coming to your town? I’d still love to get you a signed cookbook! You can order signed and personalized copies of Smitten Kitchen Keepers, or my previous cookbooks, through The Strand Bookstore. Orders are due 11/2 and will arrive to you on or before 11/15, Smitten Kitchen Keepers release date.
Cheers,
Deb
P.S. The Smitten Kitchen Digest will finally be back to its regular schedule next week, which is every Monday, or Tuesdays when Monday is a holiday.
Tuesday, November 15, 5 to 7pm | NYC
Fishs Eddy | Book signing
Wednesday, November 16 | Brooklyn, NY
St. Ann’s Church with Books Are Magic | Conversation and book signing
Tickets + details
Saturday, November 19, 10am to 12pm | NYC
Union Square Greenmarket | Book signing
Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22 | Toronto, ON
Details coming soon!
Monday, November 28 | Minneapolis, MN
Temple Israel with Magers & Quinn
Tickets + details
Tuesday, November 29 | Naperville, IL
Yellow Box Auditorium with Anderson’s Bookshop
Tickets + details
Wednesday, November 30 | New York, NY
92nd Street Y with Kitchen Arts & Letters
Tickets + details
Thursday, December 1 | Darien, CT
Darien Library
Tickets + details
Monday, December 5 | Washington, DC
Sixth & I with Politics & Prose
Tickets + details
Tuesday, December 6 | Philadelphia, PA
Free Library of Philadelphia
Tickets + details
Thursday, December 8 | Boston, MA
Coolidge Corner with Brookline Booksmith
Tickets + details
Tuesday, December 13 | Denver, CO
Tattered Cover (Colfax)
Tickets + details
Wednesday, December 14 | Boulder, CO
First Congregational Church with Boulder Bookstore
Tickets + details
Tuesday, January 17 | Irvine, CA
Merage JCC
Wednesday, January 18 | Pasadena, CA
Vroman’s venue TBA
Thursday, January 19 | San Francisco, CA
JCCSF with Omnivore Books
Saturday, January 21 | Corte Madera, CA
Book Passage
Tickets + Details
Monday, January 23 | Santa Cruz, CA
Bookshop Santa Cruz
Tickets + Details
Tuesday, January 24 | Portland, OR
Powell’s Books
Wednesday and Thursday, January 25 + 26 | Seattle, WA
TBA
More details to come!
See you next week!