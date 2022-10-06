Thursday, October 6, 2022

Today I get to share some of the best news in the world: THE SMITTEN KITCHEN KEEPERS BOOK TOUR: Let's hang out!

You can also find all of the dates, details, and links to tickets where necessary on the Smitten Kitchen Events page.

Please note: More events are in the works and I will keep the events page updated as we add them, so keep your eyes peeled for cities we haven’t been able to finish booking yet.

I cannot wait to finally meet, or meet again, and gossip endlessly about the very best apple crisp, pot roast, and the only correct way to cut a sandwich.

Is the book tour not coming to your town? I’d still love to get you a signed cookbook! You can order signed and personalized copies of Smitten Kitchen Keepers, or my previous cookbooks, through The Strand Bookstore. Orders are due 11/2 and will arrive to you on or before 11/15, Smitten Kitchen Keepers release date.

Cheers,

Deb

P.S. The Smitten Kitchen Digest will finally be back to its regular schedule next week, which is every Monday, or Tuesdays when Monday is a holiday.

Headshot Credit: Christine Han

Tuesday, November 15, 5 to 7pm | NYC

Fishs Eddy | Book signing

Wednesday, November 16 | Brooklyn, NY

St. Ann’s Church with Books Are Magic | Conversation and book signing

Tickets + details

Saturday, November 19, 10am to 12pm | NYC

Union Square Greenmarket | Book signing

Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22 | Toronto, ON

Details coming soon!

Monday, November 28 | Minneapolis, MN

Temple Israel with Magers & Quinn

Tickets + details

Tuesday, November 29 | Naperville, IL

Yellow Box Auditorium with Anderson’s Bookshop

Tickets + details

Wednesday, November 30 | New York, NY

92nd Street Y with Kitchen Arts & Letters

Tickets + details

Thursday, December 1 | Darien, CT

Darien Library

Tickets + details

Monday, December 5 | Washington, DC

Sixth & I with Politics & Prose

Tickets + details

Tuesday, December 6 | Philadelphia, PA

Free Library of Philadelphia

Tickets + details

Thursday, December 8 | Boston, MA

Coolidge Corner with Brookline Booksmith

Tickets + details

Tuesday, December 13 | Denver, CO

Tattered Cover (Colfax)

Tickets + details

Wednesday, December 14 | Boulder, CO

First Congregational Church with Boulder Bookstore

Tickets + details

Tuesday, January 17 | Irvine, CA

Merage JCC

Wednesday, January 18 | Pasadena, CA

Vroman’s venue TBA

Thursday, January 19 | San Francisco, CA

JCCSF with Omnivore Books

Saturday, January 21 | Corte Madera, CA

Book Passage

Tickets + Details

Monday, January 23 | Santa Cruz, CA

Bookshop Santa Cruz

Tickets + Details

Tuesday, January 24 | Portland, OR

Powell’s Books

Wednesday and Thursday, January 25 + 26 | Seattle, WA

TBA

More details to come!

See you next week!