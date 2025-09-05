Friday, September 5, 2025

A Garden State Parkway sunset Perfect signage at C&B Do you want to hear about the time I was sleepy and pondered briefly why bananas were being sold individually, shrugged, and ordered 7 and only to receive 7 bunches of bananas? No. Just trust that this is what you see when you open my freezer right now. That time I had to caramelize 5 pounds of onions during a heat wave because food editorial is created out of season. How is something so heavenly in January so awful in August? Absolutely delicious crunchy halva spread. Summer drinks at Bar Pisellino. A reward for cleaning my sunglasses King Cafe is so, so charming. I figured out why we need a bigger apartment.

Joe’s forever. The only view I want until the leaves change colors. Back at Nettie's, one of our Jersey Shore-area favorites. A ladybug with great taste in books. (I loved it.) Did I whine 10 items ago about out of season cooking? It doesn’t apply to the lasagna at Ops, which is the best lasagna bolognese I've ever eaten that I didn't make myself. I just know there were tears on Pier 51. Baby artichokes at Norwich Meadows! Baby artichokes at Norwich Meadows! Thank you to Emily Graff, my personal baby artichoke town crier. “Got a picture of our exes.” Actually the best cloud photo I will ever take.

I was browsing some VERY old posts recently and getting a little nostalgic for the days when you used to share recipe attempts that had gone horribly wrong! So: what's something you've f*cked up lately? — Zoe

Zoe is talking about the old Disasters category! It was fun but these days, I mostly fold the stories of everything that went wrong en route to getting a recipe right into the headnote. But don't worry, I still blow it all of the time. I made a horrible slow-roasted chicken a few weeks ago. Some truly awful egg bites. Bad fried rice. (I know!) I've actually blown it on so many recipes I thought would be easy wins lately, my confidence is wobbly.

I’m not on social media … what’s this about a new book?!

I am working on my fourth cookbook! To be fair, I didn't announce it, and I rarely do because it takes me years to write cookbooks -- years and years. It will focus on entertaining for real people with real lives who have a fundamental aversion to sweating in the kitchen while your friends have fun around the table without you. It's going to have questionable advice like "what if we didn't feel the need to obsessively clean everything before we had people over and then our friends came over and felt seen because their homes aren't spic-and-span on random Friday either and everyone had people over more often because it suddenly felt like less work and more fun?" On the plus side, in case you've made it this far, I have a very good editor.

So let’s say you enjoy playing tennis outside on hot days but have figured out the hard way that your body might benefit from more than just cold water for hydration? The answer apparently everyone but me already knew is electrolytes — see: Gatorade, sports drinks, or little packets you can add to your water bottle. The problem is that I dislike them — too sweet, too artificial, ick. I asked ChatGPT how to make a homemade electrolyte drink and it suggested a formula that included coconut water, and I said why, and it said potassium, and I said what else has potassium, and it pointed me to many things but the one that sounded appealing was pomegranate juice. Here is not-a-recipe for the sports drink I’ve been making the last few weeks:

2 cups cold water

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 to 2 teaspoons honey or maple syrup

Juice of 1/2 to 1 whole lemon or 1 lime

Whisk until the salt and honey dissolve. I like to pour it over a lot of ice. When you try it straight, it’s going to taste surprisingly salty and quite tart/intense but over ice, I think it’s perfect. This makes enough to share with the two family members who like to kick your butt at tennis but will not answer the question of why you’d want to share with such meanies.



If you find yourself asking if a pomegranate margarita with lime and honey and a salt rim could *also* be an electrolyte drink? Welcome, you’re among friends.

Cheers,

Deb

