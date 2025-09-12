Friday, September 12, 2025

In case you missed it: Welcome to The Weekly Yap!

I cannot resist a postcard kiosk photo, even in my own town. Doofuses who have been married for 20 years. Never enough dimply plum cakes. Kid 1: “Why isn’t it chocolate and swirly?”

Me: “You’re thinking of babka, not baklava.”

Kid 2: “Mom, you should make something that’s both a babka and a baklava.”

Me: ”Do I have good news for you!” This sunset was about an hour of swirly orange and lavender skies. Summer nostalgia checklist item: Carvel. Get this fall leaf outta here. My baby wanted to chop her hair (I love it) Sungold spaghetti on a dark, rainy day

I am not ready for this to be over. Or this! However, NYC weather in September is utterly perfect a shocking amount of the time. Everything just glistens. The August, I measured tasks in how many times I could listen to Chappell Roan’s “The Subway.” Verdict: A million and I’m not tired of it yet. I am enjoying the age where you want to steal the books they're reading, and hurry them to finish. This summer I was on an egg salad and/or chicken salad for dinner kick but I have to make a whole thing of it: I want thick sourdough toast and nice stack of baby gem lettuce leaves, thinly shaved red onion, a bowl of pickles nearby, sliced cucumbers, possibly some Pringles too, and the salad needs to be the way I like it, which is almost 50% celery. Right, so just one or two opinions there! Stunning new season passionfruit from Rincon and boxes are on sale! A wonderful conversation with Joan Nathan on Tuesday

I know summer is over but what were your favorite summer reads (even non-cookbook related)? What books are in your stack next to your bed that you can’t wait to read next? — Paula

Summer favorites: Sally Rooney’s Intermezzo, Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s Long Island Compromise, and, a little lighter, I read Catherine Newman’s Sandwich in two days just this past weekend. Currently: Milkman by Anna Burns (really just getting started) and I really loved Paul Murray’s The Bee Sting last year but then I stalled in the middle; I got it back out of the library and am determined to finish it this time. I go in and out of reading phases but I’m currently in one where it’s basically all I want to do and I hope it never ends.

How do you do it all!? I'm endlessly impressed and inspired by you, and so grateful for what you offer to the world. But I don't think I could do everything you do! How do you manage your time? What might a "typical" week look like for you? — Katie

Thank you but I absolutely do not, not even a little bit, not even on a Monday when I slept late all weekend and the sun was shining and the coffee was coffee-ing, do it all. I do some things some times and other things other times and I am never, ever caught up. Mostly I try to pick a couple things a day that must be done and try not to think too hard at 4am about the rest.



On a typical weekday morning, I’d take my daughter to school (my son takes himself to high school, like all NYC kids do), work out (gym, Pilates, or outdoor run), then coffee/breakfast (yes, I work out on an empty stomach, shh), and then I get Into It, usually a few hours of editorial tasks (recipe research, reading comments, planning, I also do my own socials, photos, uh video editing, basically 95% of everything) and then usually in the afternoon I might test or shoot one recipe, perhaps two if one can be dinner. Although dinner is also where I riff on things that might become recipes; it’s circular! Once a week, however, I have a cooking assistant come and we have an 8-hour cooking day in which we might test up to 6 recipes or shoot… much fewer. If needed, we will have a second heavier cooking day. We have dinner as a family (most nights; I play tennis once a week) and then I work some more and try to leave the last hour for reading but very often fall asleep two pages in. Oh but this week my family has been into playing Skyjo (card game), and I love it. No screens! Minimal bickering! It’s too good to last, right?

Inspired by Samin Nosrat’s new book, Good Things (out on Tuesday; read an interview with her in this coming Monday’s newsletter!) I decided to make noyaux extract. Did you know that almond extract is usually not made from almonds but peach, apricot, and cherry pits? I used apricot pits. You dry them out and when you smash them, there’s a seed inside that looks exactly like an almond and tastes like the most fragrant, nuanced (notes of vanilla, even), elegant almond aroma on earth. Mine is currently 2 months into a 3-month steep in vodka to make extract, and I have to open the jar and sniff it every time I see it in the cabinet. I remember reading about noyaux years ago and thinking that people who smashed apricot pits with a hammer in their free time were insane. Now that I’ve smelled it (and tasted them), I’m happily joining their crazy ranks forever / begging people to save me their apricot pits.

Cabbage and Halloumi Skewers // Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread // Grilled Chicken Salad with Cilantro-Lime Dressing // Chipwich Ice Cream Cake

