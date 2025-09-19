Friday, September 18, 2025

18 excellent meals out, a summer wrap-up

The very best blueberry muffin I have ever eaten that I didn't make myself [Hungry Llama] Ladies’ lunch should always have queso [Yellow Rose] Celebrating 25 years in NYC with my old roommate at the bar downstairs from our first apartment [Mona's] Shaken vermouth and some very good snacky eats with Anna Painter [Strange Delight] Moody Tongue to celebrate the kids’ last day of school Cervo's with an old (circa 2003!) coworker Every time I go to Superiority Burger, I love it more. Thai Diner with a different (circa 2001!) coworker, further evidence that I’m hard to get rid of once we’re friends Perfect patatas bravas at Lita

Yikes, Deb, is the noyaux safe? Cyanide in apricot pits and such. — Many messages

I received so many worried notes about my budding love affair with noyaux, fret not. From Samin’s headnote in her noyaux extract recipe in the New York Times, “To disable the amygdalin the noyaux contain, and prevent the body from converting it to cyanide, give the kernels a quick toast before steeping them in the alcohol.” I did this! I also, like a very sane person, ate several apricots while in France last weekend (more about this next week) and brought the pits home to add to my next batch, yes, once they’re dried and toasted.

First of all I love you and your stories and recipes and spirit. And honestly, I’ve only just learned about you in the last year. My question is to best support you should I do it via sub stack or buy a cookbook or two? — Kristen

Thank you, Kristen! You should follow Smitten Kitchen anywhere and everywhere it makes you happy. Buying (or gifting!) my cookbooks goes far to support my work, so does cooking recipes from the website and sharing the ones you like with friends. My site and newsletters are free and will stay like that for as long as I can make it work (and have, hooray, for 19 years and counting now).



What’s the one kitchen gadget/tool that you couldn’t cook without? — Janice

Well, I am in love with a pair of tongs.



In 2003, I bought a pair of kitchen tongs that I had no idea would become or remain an object of my obsession for the next twenty-two years, only heightened by the fact that I couldn't find them anywhere again. A few things make them special: 1. They’re stainless stainless steel with no rusting or plastic or silicone parts, which isn't unusual, but it means that my tongs, after hundreds and hundreds of turns in the dishwasher and being banged around my kitchen almost daily for over decades, look like the day I bought them. 2. Their shape: The "hands" of the tongs, the part that grips the food, is relatively flat with a gentle scallop edge, meaning they're going to inflict minimal damage on soft items they pick up. But I'm burying the lede. 3. The absolutely best thing about these tongs that I've not found in any other tongs on earth is something called a gravity-lock mechanism: you open and close them with one hand, which keeps your other hand free when you're cooking. A few months ago, I found them again and promptly lost my sh*t. They now come in two sizes and I immediately ordered one of each. I wanted to use them for a while before yapping about them to feel assured that they’re as good as my original pair. I’m about 6 months of use into them and yes, they’re still the ones.



Of course, now that I’ve written an entire essay on tongs, I’m now realizing that the smaller ones (9”), my original size, are out of stock again [Norpro, call me!]. But the larger ones (12”) are not. [P.S. There are more kitchen favorites on my Shop page, all items I feel equally obsessed with, save the miniature waffle maker, which is purely for fun.]

Have a question? Ask me here

Cheers,

Deb

P.S. The beaches in Nice, France are full of smooth rocks and the sound of the water going over them was deeply, deeply pleasing.

Cabbage and Halloumi Skewers // Double Chocolate Zucchini Bread // Grilled Chicken Salad with Cilantro-Lime Dressing // Chipwich Ice Cream Cake

How to get The Weekly Yap:

If you're a new subscriber to The Smitten Kitchen Digest, you’ll receive both the Monday digest and this new subsection, Off The Menu, by default.

If you’re already a subscriber to The Smitten Kitchen Digest, you will not receive Off The Menu — even though I sent this one to all subscribers — unless you opt into it. Here’s how: Navigate to your account settings page via www.substack.com/settings. Or when logged into your Substack account, select "Settings" from the drop-down menu. Under Subscriptions, click on The Smitten Kitchen Digest. On the next page, slide the toggle next to Off-The-Menu to receive notifications about it.



How to unsubscribe from The Weekly Yap:

Navigate to your account settings page via www.substack.com/settings. Or when logged into your Substack account, select "Settings" from the drop-down menu.

Under Subscriptions, click on The Smitten Kitchen Digest.

On the next page, slide the toggle next to Off-The-Menu to stop receiving notifications about it. A gray toggle indicates that notifications will be off for the section.

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.