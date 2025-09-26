Friday, September 25, 2025

Impossible that I have a 16 year-old! This is Devil’s Food Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting from Smitten Kitchen Keepers, but I made it as 3 6-inch layers and then decided the cake was balanced enough with just two layers. And I pulled this off in about 80 minutes. The recipe is magic! He requested bolognese for dinner. My favorite braiser is never not on the stove. From an event with a stunning view.

Then we went upstate to celebrate this baby’s birthday. Needless to say, my kids approve of a diner hot chocolate. Then we took my baseball-obsessed son to the Baseball Hall of Fame. It’s quite pretty!

Went to the cute little bakery in town. Passed a sign for a garlic festival and simply had to go. Fell in love with some momos while we were there.

It’s really, truly fall upstate. So we went apple picking too! They still had raspberries on the bushes and they were glorious and we ate them all barely five minutes out of the parking lot.

Another cute little breakfast Visited a nearby college campus, something that cannot possibly be really happening. Wholly unrelated, the bizarro food tray I will apparently make for two hungry 10 year-old girls. Can you see how hopeful I was with those freshly-picked apples and Greenmarket produce?

I know you miss the Real Life Menus but I tend not to keep them up when I’m in the throes of book recipe development. I do still cook dinner sometimes, so I’ll try to tuck it in when I get a photo. I made arayes this week (Nagi’s wonderful recipe) — please do not judge the uneven cooking on the stale whole-wheat pitas that were all the store had left. It was still delicious! And, shockingly, loved by all. A tomato-cucumber salad (and, not pictured, a lemony garlicky tahini yogurt sauce) were perfect accompaniments. I am still using this silly chopper. Then I made my own blondies recipe but somehow misread it and put way too many chocolate chips in. Weirdly, nobody minded.

Do you like salmon? I’ve been making your recipes for YEARS, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen one salmon recipe! — Laura

About three times a year, I get an email from a different helpful reader letting me know my site search is broken because they looked for salmon recipes and nothing came up. And it’s time to come clean: There are no salmon recipes. I do not like salmon. I don’t even like lox. I realize I’m now going to be evicted from NYC and also banned from the Pacific Northwest but don’t you think we should be impressed that I’ve mostly kept this to myself for 19 years of Smitten Kitchen-ing? I beg you not to send me any salmon recipes that will change my mind.

I’m expecting my first baby in October and am realizing that I should probably have some meals in the freezer. I thought you did a rundown of your own pre-Anna meal prep but haven’t been able to find it. Beyond just browsing the “freezer friendly” tag, any specific recommendations for things to make and stash? — Jordan

I confess I didn’t do a whole lot of freezer-stashing before either kid, mostly because it’s almost too easy to get any food you like delivered in NYC and also because I had a hunch my MIL was going to spoil us with any homemade food we wanted. I realize this isn’t the way it works for most people. And I’m pretty sure if I was doing it today, I’d be more crazed about stashing the freezer, as I’m a better planner these days (sure, Deb). For October, I’d absolutely want some chili (any one of these). I’d want this pasta bake. I’d probably freeze some bolognese too, since it’s an easy dinner once you cook more pasta. I’d require many breakfast burritos I could eat one-handed. And granola bars are such a gift. Meanwhile, here are three newsletters I’ve done in which I’ve rounded up freezer favorites. I hope it helps!

I don’t like juice (bottled, green, other) but I adore lemonade, but there are rules: It has to be freshly-squeezed. Ideally, it’s barely sweet. And when it’s really perfect? It’s fizzy. So without further ado, this is my core, forever formula for my favorite fizzy lemonade that I make as often as I have the lemons to spare, sometimes even on a random Friday because I’m beat from the gym, and I think you deserve to have it too:

1 cup freshly-squeezed lemon juice, strained

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 cups cold water

Ice

Seltzer

Whisk the lemon juice and sugar until dissolved. Add the cold water. You’ve made lemonade, but it’s concentrated, too concentrated. Now get a glass and add ice. Pour this 2/3 to 3/4 of the way up the glass. Fill it to the top with seltzer. Have a sip and if it doesn’t taste like effervescent joy on a summer day, I do not believe you. 🍋

Cheers,

Deb

