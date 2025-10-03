Friday, October 3 , 2025

We were lucky enough to spend four days in Nice in September. If you’re curious, I wrote up where we went and what we did. And here are a few more excellent things:

Just the very casual, no big deal, view from our room at the resort. Our first view of the city of Nice didn’t disappoint. I can't stop with the postcard kiosk photos, sorry.

A gorgeous little apple tart from from Fournil Zielinska. A perfect little snack plate with toast and labne underneath. I wish more bars would keep it this simple. Obsessed with the color of this lambrusco spritz, oh and I guess the French Riviera across the street wasn’t too bad either!

Just a little hill up to the hotel. I don’t care how terrible the photos is, these potato chips are perfect. Is there a complex German word about longing for a time (tomato season) that hasn’t even ended yet? Is it this?

Back home, we said goodbye to the beach for the summer, sniffle. Yes, I know it’s October. But it was 85 degrees last weekend and truly beachy! The children keep asking me for pancakes but won’t let me put anything good in them, like oats or blueberries or apples, sigh. Plums we bought and apples we picked on a pretty dish I picked up at ICI Concept Store in Nice.

A long-ago recipe for Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls got a refresh. Dinner made entirely in a rice cooker, coming soon. I heard you wanted a Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake — coming soon, and it’s so easy to make, it almost feels like cheating. [Here’s my original, if you’re impatient.]

October in New York City is 🤌. On Wednesdays, when we all have different schedules, I pretend I’m a private chef. Grilled skirt steak, corn, avocado and an heirloom green tomato salad with Tajín, some shredded caraflex cabbage, a jar of this obsession-worthy cilantro lime dressing, and warm tortillas left in the oven. Helpie selfie! “Does anyone want to come watch me question my life choices?” I shouted but my family was unmoved. (I was making a very large chocolate babka and regretting it.)

Do you have a go to brand for unsalted butter that’s available in most major supermarkets? — Karly

In fact, I do! I use store brand or completely basic unsalted butter for 98% of my baking, for a few reasons:

It’s cheaper. I’d rather develop and test recipes with the simplest of ingredients so I know that it will work with whatever most people can get, wherever they are. If I only tested cookies and cakes with the most complex, higher butterfat butters, I might have the mistaken impression they came out better than they have. In most cases, to me, the nuance and complexity of European-style butters doesn’t come out in cookies and cakes, especially when there are many other flavors and ingredients — banana bread tastes mostly like banana bread, for example; not butter. I can, however, taste it in things like shortbread (classic, brown butter, or salted butter chocolate chunk), where butter is the predominant flavor, so I think it’s worth the splurge there.

Speaking of splurging, I always keep a salted, fancier butter at home for spreading on bread or letting it melt over a stack of pancakes, sigh. Think of it like “finishing butter.” My go-to for the last few years has been Isigny Ste Mère, Salted Butter (“with sea salt crystals” but I find them very subtle and the overall saltiness to be just right so that you can still taste the butter).

Did you ever write up your trip to Amsterdam? I saw one small post about it and was excited for the longer follow up! — Rachel

It has been three-quarters written up in an open tab since late April, thanks for asking. As I was finishing the Nice write-up, I realized I was doing it all out of order. And then I rationalized that tulip season (the focus of our trip) was half a year off and another few weeks would be okay to wait? I promise, it’s coming. But also, I respond well to nudges and nagging.

Would the Staub braiser work to bake bread in a covered pot as instructed in so many recipes? — Ellen

Absolutely, however, it’s got a lower profile/shallower depth so it would be best for smaller loaves.

Have a question? Ask me here

Cheers,

Deb

How to get The Weekly Yap:

If you're a new subscriber to The Smitten Kitchen Digest, you’ll receive both the Monday digest and this new subsection, Off The Menu, by default.

If you’re already a subscriber to The Smitten Kitchen Digest, you will not receive Off The Menu — even though I sent this one to all subscribers — unless you opt into it. Here’s how: Navigate to your account settings page via www.substack.com/settings. Or when logged into your Substack account, select "Settings" from the drop-down menu. Under Subscriptions, click on The Smitten Kitchen Digest. On the next page, slide the toggle next to Off-The-Menu to receive notifications about it.



How to unsubscribe from The Weekly Yap:

Navigate to your account settings page via www.substack.com/settings. Or when logged into your Substack account, select "Settings" from the drop-down menu.

Under Subscriptions, click on The Smitten Kitchen Digest.

On the next page, slide the toggle next to Off-The-Menu to stop receiving notifications about it. A gray toggle indicates that notifications will be off for the section.

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.