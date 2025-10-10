Friday, October 10 , 2025

I am constantly in awe of the PlantShed bouquets. Finally had a quieter week with no international or upstate travel. It was capped off with a perfect lunch at Superiority Burger. And heavenly treats from Elbow Bread. Please learn from my mistakes: Get more rugelach than you think you need, always.

Ah, park weather. 🪁🌿🍁 A birthday cake I made for my niece. If you squint really, really hard, it’s safari-themed. The cake inside; the pink was from freeze-dried strawberries.

Thumbs-up for a husband who knows after spending a Saturday on a birthday cake you might need a Sunday night at Rose Marie. With perfectly-cooked royal corona beans I’ve thought nonstop about since. [I know a Rancho Gordo bean when I see it.] And a spectacular dirty martini. I don’t know what the secret balance was, but it was exactly right.

Dinner things! Playing around with a winter squash pan pizza. I think we’re going to like it. Chicken Curry Aloo Gobi, and even better, enough leftovers for a second meal.

If you’ve ever chopped a cauliflower and not needed to sweep the kitchen floor after, I don’t believe you. Have decided to use the very scientific method of choosing a place to go apple picking by the quality of their apple cider doughnuts. [Pretty sure these are from here.] 👋🏻 Hi!

I am hosting an early Friendsgiving (11/1) for five, including two semi-vegetarians. I am hunting around in your archives for a non-turkey-but-still-seasonal main and a couple of sides. What are my best bets? — Jessica

Ah, a few ideas:

For a girl’s dinner this month, what side dish would you bring when the main entree is soup? Preferably a more interesting choice than a salad. — Lyndsey

I think that garlic bread or it’s more chaotic cousin, party bread, should always be considered. I also love a galette with soup, either the Butternut Squash and Caramelized Onion Galette mentioned above, Zucchini and Ricotta Galette (I’m still seeing zucchini at the market!) or the Artichoke and Parmesan Galette in Smitten Kitchen Every Day. Warm, hearty toasts go well too! See: Broccoli Melts, Mushroom Tartines, and these crowd-favorite Squash Toasts with Ricotta and Cider Vinegar.

I’ve heard you talk about dish towels a few times, but can’t find your favorites! I need to know what the best dish towel is for drying and everyday use as I’m on the lookout! — Katy

I have two types of dish towels and I’ve had all over them well over a decade.

My workhorse towels are Williams Sonoma All Purpose Towels in black and the black is key because there is no way I’m stain-treating kitchen towels. Black towels? Forever “spotless” and you cannot prove otherwise. [Not sponsored; I know I work with WS from time to time but I bought these the first time 15 years ago and a couple times since.]

I love, love, love the linen kitchen cloths and a thick kitchen cloths from Fog Linen and I’ve been buying them forever. Don’t underestimate their endurance; they last and last. If you look closely at my photos, you might spot a cloth from Fog Linen in over half of them. They come in a standard thickness, which are thin but surprisingly effective at drying things, and a thicker one, which are closer to a classic towel.

Have a question? Ask me here

Cheers,

Deb

