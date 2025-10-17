Friday, October 17 , 2025

Can I tell you something? The very best thing I have done for my mental health in the last 5 years is started taking a long (about 5 miles) walk (and yap! — which is how this newsletter got its name) each week with a friend. The most key part for me is having a friend equally committed to our promise of “rain or shine,” and we only reschedule if something work or family-related is unmissable, we’re on vacation, or are seriously under the weather. We never wake up and text “uh, it might thunder…” or “It’s going to be 102 today, should we not?” No hemming, no hawing. We just go. And even when I come home soaked with sweat or shivering, once I’ve adjusted with a shower and cup of coffee, I’m always at my very best for the week — awake, alert, happy, ready to tackle all the things — in the hours that follow. Anyway, this was a gorgeous, sunny day. Obviously, those are the elite ones. The leaves are just starting to change color, which means the next two weeks will be explosively gorgeous. I love the way the water has a fabric-like texture some days. [This is the Hudson River.]

Dragged Trent from Storebought Is Fine to Cervo’s, one of my favorite NYC restaurants, to indoctrinate him into the crispy shrimp head club. (They taste almost like potato chips crossed with patatas bravas.) More perfect beans (still thinking about the ones from Rose Marie’s the week before), this time with octopus. Prawns a la plancha with a serious puddle of spicy garlic butter you sweep your bread through. These absolutely inspired Crispy Chili Garlic Butter Shrimp in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.

That good October light can even make scaffolding look pretty. Intended to make snickerdoodles once but then I got carried away chasing what I’d consider my ultimate snickerdoodle so now I’ve made them five times. Recipe coming soon! Making old-school snickerdoodles means using cream of tartar which means I was reminded of when I redid my spice shelves in the lockdown months of 2020 and was so bored, decided to amuse myself by labeling the back and front of the jar differently.

Husband now referring to this as Stick Season. My daughter wanted to know what was for breakfast and I said “Pancakes, fruit, bacon, and scrambled eggs.” And she said “Ooh-kay” in the most disappointed voice possible, in case you were wondering if my kids are impressed by my culinary [or Taylor Swift Ophelia-ing] pursuits. A very NYC view from a photo studio — I’ll tell you more about what I was there for soon!

My friend has stunning cats. The reason why the previous photo is blurry. We brought this wine (needless to say, it was half the price there) back from Nice after having it in a restaurant and it’s as lovely as we remembered. A rainy day at the Museum of Modern Art with my daughter, who brought her sketchbook.

Three of my current favorite paintings at the MoMA: Arthur Dove’s Willows (1940). Charles Sheeler’s American Landscape (1930) which looks very Hopper-esque. Romare Bearden’s Music on the Gallery (1975)

When we got out of the MoMA, it turned out friends were having dim sum just three blocks away, so we joined them. The dim sum was not worth mentioning but the “this is what I always thought living in NYC would be like” (museums, bumping into friends) moment is. This time, a rainy and cold walk. Still worth it!

… Because the NYC stoops are getting ready for Halloween and it’s so fun. 🎃🕸️🕷

P.S. I think this was a record-length Yap! It will be balanced by at least one week in January when I do not leave my blanket fort on the sofa.

I just ordered a box of passion fruit from Rincon Tropics, but I have no idea how to use them. Any suggestions? — Karen

Hooray! We are big fans of Rincon. We mostly eat their passionfruit straight. I also love scooping them over plain yogurt then loading it with granola and other fruit. I also make them into sorbet, a sorbet I actually photographed and keep forgetting to share on the site. [Nudge me!] I have been wanting to make a passionfruit mojito after having an average one at a resort (but I could taste the potential) and would need little encouragement to work on that.

What’s your favorite brand of chocolate chips/baking bars? — Julia

I really like Guittard. They’re a great company and the chocolate is a little less pricey than some of the fanciest brands. However, they can be trickier to find. I often stalk baking supply and other stores online and look for chocolate I can buy less expensively in bulk. I recently bought Callebaut callets (their baking discs) in a few-pound bag (not cheap, but not bad per pound when you average it out) and it was great to have around when needed. I make my favorite brownies so often I buy unsweetened chocolate discs in larger bags, too, just so we never run out. Definitely keep your chocolate in a cool place so it doesn’t bloom.

Can the “Real Life Menus” from your IG stories somehow be incorporated into The Weekly Yap? I loved seeing what you were making (or ordering!) for dinner every night. — Robyn

This is a perennial question and I’m sorry, but the wipe-off board has been taken over by a note to the tooth fairy asking for a raise this time [no, I cannot make this up]. I have, however, been on a steady dinner-cooking bend this week, yay. I did not take pictures though.

Loaded Baked Potatoes with Broccoli and Bacon — this recipe is coming soon, they were a massive hit.

Harissa Chicken With Leeks, Potatoes, & Yogurt from Melissa Clark. My friend made this when we had dinner at her place last weekend and I liked it so much, I made it again on Tuesday.

Last week a friend who also spends too much time absorbing food media texted me and said, “Something about the sheet pan kabob trend really rubs me the wrong way. Like, how much harder is it just to make a kebab shape instead of cutting raw ground meat into rectangles? I don’t need to see trays of raw mince in my feed all day.” And I was like “haha me too” and then I made it for dinner this week anyway and we loved it. [Sorry Angie ILY] I can never decide if jumping on a trend is enough reason to update my site but I then wrote up the recipe and sent it to two friends, so perhaps that a sign.

Cheers,

Deb

