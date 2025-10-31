Friday, October 31 , 2025

Good morning! Fall colors are in full swing in NYC. 🍃⋆🍁⋆🍂༘⋆

I couldn’t resist one last spooky townhouse for us today.

So we finished the puzzle my friend lent us, only to discover it had a missing piece, which somehow led me to… Puzzle Reddit, a rabbit hole I don’t have time for but when has that ever stopped me before and… Shortly after, I decided it was time to switch from 500 to 1000-piece puzzles, and bought this one, forgetting that my family doesn’t like “neverending” puzzles and now I’m on my own to finish this before my self-imposed deadline of Central Park no longer looking like this, so perhaps two weeks? It’s wild times around here, let me tell you.

Very dramatic lighting — I call the white building across the street my “bounce card” in the late afternoon — for the new baked potato recipe I promised you. I’ve said this before, but Hungry Llama’s blueberry muffins are the best blueberry muffins I’ve had that I didn’t make myself. Someone needs to get Gary Janetti to weigh in. Post-dramatic lighting on a roasted squash dish that was not it.

I asked my family if they ever find the pattern of these drains in the N/R subway station pretty and they looked at me like I suggested they crouch down and eat a meal off of it. I regret to inform me that I took this photo from a middle school tour which seems impossible as that child was just born. Surely that infant isn’t the child my husband said he was going to put in Yondr pouch so we didn’t have to endure another night of decimals and exponents homework? On a calmer note, I spotted the sweetest bird perch on East 7th.

Deb it’s pepper season at my local market - bell peppers and sweet peppers and more varieties of hot peppers than I can name. Other than make hot sauce (which is for crazy people), what can I do with so many peppers? — Aly

Oh, I’m your girl for this. We love bell peppers. My daughter has eaten the red ones like an apple since she was a baby. [The green ones are, I’m sorry, a crime.] A few less insane ideas:

My mother in-law puts these roasted (and very garlicky) pickled red peppers out at almost every big meal and we love them.

Don’t sleep on this red pepper soup.

Or this salad inspired by the one at Zabar’s because I was too broke to buy it regularly when I lived nearby.

The photos do not do it justice, but this warm salad is wildly delicious and I crave it all of the time.

If you’re into classic stuffed peppers, my mother in-law makes them the exact way she makes stuffed cabbage (i.e. the mixture you see here, uncooked rice and all)

Lately I’ve just been completely dreading the “what’s for lunch/dinner this week?” conversation that my husband and I have weekly before we grocery shop for our family. What’s your system or go-to source of inspiration when you find yourself in a total cooking/meal prepping rut? — Alison

Yes, everyone does! Cooking is honestly only fun if you’re craving something specific. If you’re not hungry or inspired and doing it anyway, it’s always a chore. So, I try to chase inspiration as much as possible which is to say: scrolling, or flipping through cookbooks. I mean, not that any of us need more time with our phones in our hands, but it’s often when a dish jumps out at me, like this viral frozen potsticker bake, or the sheet pan kebabs I mentioned a couple weeks ago (recipe coming). Bookmark things that look good and hopefully those saved posts will provide a fount of inspiration when you need it. I also try to keep things like black beans, a block of monterey jack cheese, and flour tortillas around because if all else fails: quesadillas.

Have loved your site for decades!! I love that you do the work to write up recipes and send to friends but aren’t sure if they are good enough for the site. What’s the criteria you use to include a new recipe for the site and send to the masses? I’m sure I’m not alone in thinking we are all your personal friends and can’t believe you’d be holding out dinner ideas from us. ;) — Aimee

Thank you. There’s no hard and fast criteria but a thing with having a site that’s nearly 20 years old with over 1200 recipes on it is that it takes a lot for me to feel that the site, or even the internet in general, needs that recipe. My answer is always a thousand times no before I get to a yes. I want to feel like I’m adding something new to a recipe conversation, or making a dish a little differently in a way that I find unquestionably better, easier, faster, or fresher. But this means that I’m stubborn about things I really ought to post, like those black bean and cheese quesadillas that have saved us for dinner dozen of times but aren’t maybe going to shake anyone’s world off its axis. I like the idea (well, the dream) of every click of the “Surprise me!” button landing you somewhere fascinating and worthwhile, yet weeknight wonders, especially ones that there are already millions of iterations of on the web, can feel a little “womp womp” in their energy. And that’s why I probably have 200 recipes in a kind of purgatory, waiting for me to find a hook that makes it urgent enough to crank up (I actually call it this) ye olde cooking blog apparatus and spin it out to you.

Not a true “Real Life Menu” as there’s no wipe-off board or a single photo to share but here’s what we’ve had dinner:

But wait, there’s more! I was surprised when my daughter’s 5th grade class sent around a snack sign-up list because: 5th grade! Except I am exactly the kind of person who cannot sign up for these things because I can’t buy snacks — I have to make them, no matter how unhinged it is. To wit:

Cheers,

Deb

