the smitten kitchen digest

the smitten kitchen digest

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terri Hayes's avatar
Terri Hayes
21h

Thx for continuing to be awesome…..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura J's avatar
Laura J
13h

Very splurgy, but Wentworth Puzzles in the UK make my very favorite wooden puzzles. The way they fit together is totally brilliant. High end but well worth it to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 smitten kitchen llc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture