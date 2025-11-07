the smitten kitchen digest

the smitten kitchen digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Victoria S's avatar
Victoria S
10h

I really liked this format with the 10 things and bigger photos!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christina's avatar
Christina
11h

I was wondering why the pictures were bigger today, really enjoyed it! But I also love reading all your mentions of delicious NYC eats that make me salivate haha, so it's a win either way =]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 smitten kitchen llc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture