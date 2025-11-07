Friday, November 7 , 2025

Seckel pears: Wait, did everyone but me know these tasted great? I always thought they were decorative, things you might put on a holiday table if you were the kind of person who decorated holiday tables. But then I brought some home and I adore them — firm but not crunch, complex and not too sweet. Next I want to tuck halves of them into this Gingerbread Apple Upside-Down Cake, which got a (slight, it’s just not a cute cake, but it is wildly delicious) glow-up this week.

You knew there was going to be a fall foliage report, right? The colors in NYC are so gorgeous right now, it looks fake. Everyone fawns over early fall colors but I like them best when they’re in their last weeks. The sharp afternoon light (before the sun sets at 4pm, sob) is pretty special too.

I think this is my perfect candy: Union Square Pretzel Company now has chocolate-covered pretzels, which are honestly more heavenly than anything I rummaged from my kids Halloween candy after they went to bed last Friday night, as per parental tradition/privilege. An exception could have been made had they come home with any of these, but they did not, tsk-tsk. See also: Chocolate Peanut and Pretzel Brittle, Salted Caramel Pretzel Blondies. It’s a theme! La Colombe’s Draft Oat Latte: I will never forgive the friend that introduced me to these. How are they so creamy and light? Please don’t tell me. I limit myself to one just a few times a year, but it’s not easy.

Harold’s New York Deli in Edison, New Jersey: Does anyone else know this place? My dad loved it. Known for its colossal, almost comedic portions — a sandwich feeds a table of 8 — it was Instagram food before Instagram was a twinkle in a radio wave’s eye. An order of matzo ball soup comes with a globe-size matzo ball you carve up for the whole table; the latke too. Horrific? Possibly, but the pastrami is fantastic. Oh, and there’s a self-serve pickle bar and the layer cakes are the size of a toddler. Pickled Cabbage Salad: (The cabbage is underneath!) This has got to be the salad I’ve made longer than any other, modeled after the health salad I used to get a Zabar’s. I made a batch of it to go with our leftover pastrami on the second night and found a new fan in my picky child, who then ate only that for dinner for the next two nights. Horrific? Or genetic destiny? Don’t tell me.

Kate Baer: On Monday, I went to see Jo Goddard interview the poet Kate Baer about her new book How About Now. It was such a treat — you can watch the whole thing here — and I love the new book, most especially Frog Queen. Lily Allen’s West End Girl: Jo mentioned the new Lily Allen album and bless my heart but I am new to her and have spent the 72 hours since with my jaw on the floor, and I do mean this. I had to cover my mouth when walking across 28th Street so I didn’t catch a fly. It’s also musically wide-ranging and gorgeous to listen to.

Shiny happy stainless steel: I had two stainless steel skillets with marks on them that come from (nerd time!) polymerized cooking oil, basically the hardened, plastic-like layer created when cooking oil molecules bond at high temperatures. This is also what forms the “seasoning” on non-enameled cast-iron pans and what makes ovens such a pain to clean. [Sidebar: If you ever wanted to know why it was safe to use soap on cast-iron pans, consider how hard impossible it is to scrub these marks off stainless steel.] So I used Grossy Pelosi’s method — submerging them in boiling water with baking soda for 30, then giving them a light scrub with a baking soda/water paste (seriously it took under a minute) and voila, my pans are new and gorgeous again. The trickiest thing is finding a big enough pot to submerge them in; I ended up using the roasting pan I use for Thanksgiving turkey, stretched across two burners. I like it when my family brings me pretty leaves to look at. It’s like they know me!

(P.S. I challenged myself to limit myself to 10 “things” today — brevity is the soul of wit! or something! — which allowed for bigger photos. I’m needy: How did I do?)

I love your recipes, your excellent instructions, and above all, your fabulous sense of humour. You make everything so doable in a smaller kitchen with appliances that may be temperamental. This gives the common cook such encouragement! Your equipment recommendations have been terrific. You gave us amazing linen tea towel suggestions. What do you use for dishcloths and general kitchen utensil cleaning? Thank you! — Marianne

Thank you! For general dishwashing, I need to be absolutely transparent and say that I use… my husband. Like, if I said anything else, he’d probably leave a comment here with the glaring eyes emoji. We use these sponges. They actually hold up too well, to the point that we might find we've had one for a terrifyingly long time and there’s no way a sponge should be used that long. We also love these kinds of rags and use them for all sorts of cleaning, even dusting. I try to toss whatever we used that day in the laundry each night. I love the idea of those scrub brushes for dishes that you fill with soap but have never had one that didn’t leak.

Hi Deb! I love your cookbooks AND your website! But sometimes I can’t remember where a recipe is... which cookbook, or maybe the website? I understand you don’t put all your cookbook recipes on your website, but could you maybe make your website have the titles of each of your cookbook recipes and then direct us to which cookbook to go to for cooking that thing? Often I’m like “oh there a SK apple thing... somewhere... that was really good...” and I search the website but I’m like “no, it must have been in one of her cookbooks...” and then I can’t remember what or where. — Lilah

Thank you! It’s not a perfect system — I’d love to have a prettier one built one day — but I have a list of all of the recipes in each of my cookbooks on this page of my site: https://smittenkitchen.com/books/cookbook-recipe-index/? It’s also linked from the main Books page. And of course, the Recipes page on the site and the search bar are the best way to find all of the site recipes.

We generally don’t eat dinner during the week until 8:30-9:00 and not one of us (me, my husband nor our 14 year old daughter who has swim practice until 8!) really want a big meal but we fall into the same ruts every week. Frozen dinner, scrambled eggs, frozen dumplings etc. Any ideas for a busy household that is light but still yummy? — Michelle

I don’t want to suggest anything too obvious — but just in case it’s not, chicken salad, egg salad, tuna salad are always nice to have around and you can scoop them onto crackers (Triscuits or Ryvita Sesame Rye Crispbreads are my favorites). But, maybe it can be more fun too? My friend Ali got me into buying these plain ramen noodles that come with a soy sauce blended seasoning packet. I often use them for lunch (they cook in 3 minutes!) and add a soft-cooked egg or whatever vegetables I might need to use up (actually love running a vegetable peeler over a cabbage to make some quick shreds, carrots too). I also find that quick, small quesadillas — I will literally mash some beans, add cheese, and fold a flour tortilla in half in a pan to make them — reheat well and go nicely with a salad. Are you guys into roasted sweet potatoes? Even just half of a “loaded” one would reheat well and be filling, but hopefully not too filling. And I love a mug of soup with half a grilled cheese sandwich if I’m hungry but not excessively so. I hope this helps!

Friday: We hung out with friends while our kids trick-or-treated nearby without us. I brought Apple Cider Old-Fashioneds (from Smitten Kitchen Keepers), Squash Toasts, and what I call a winter bliss salad (please nag me to share this).

Saturday: The aforementioned Harold’s

Sunday: Leftovers plus the pickled cabbage salad.

Monday: I made bolognese and we had it with pasta, plus more of that bliss salad. And we had enough leftovers to have it for two more nights, hooray.

Wednesday: Wait, no, they ran out of it before I got home from tennis so Alex ordered one of my favorites, the Samosa Chaat from Desi Galli.

Thursday: Chicken and three side dishes I’m testing including a crunchy baked carrot dish with brown butter.

Cheers,

Deb

