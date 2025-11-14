the smitten kitchen digest

deb perelman
5h

Okay, to further clarify, I'm only a partial raccoon on meth when I load the dishwasher. Basically, it all goes in, I don't care how. Done and dusted! See you guys in an hour/can't wait for a puddle of water to land on my bare feet when I open the top rack! However, if I realize that a few dishes were left behind in the sink because they didn't fit, THEN I play the Tetris music in my head and make necessary adjustments. But the "correct" way is always the second choice over speed and the central, child-like joy derived from simply not GAF.

Sara S's avatar
Sara S
8h

Abstaining from voting because my dishwasher has a flatware top-top rack where they all lay horizontally, so I insist on grouping them together by type to speed up unloading!

