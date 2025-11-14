Friday, November 14 , 2025

We rowed a boat in the middle of Manhattan: Did you know you could rent rowboats in Central Park? It’s honestly a tiny bit hilarious. Nobody asks you if you know how to swim (but they do have life jackets if you wish). Nobody asks if you know how to row. They just let you hop into one and push you off. It’s a good thing they’re really hard to tip. The 10 year-olds rowed us into a wedding taking place (uh, congrats!) and past several proposals. I think all of NYC had a hunch it was going to be the last warm day of the year and didn’t want to spend it at home.

I learned how to make tamales! When you have friends from Texas (or Mexico, Central America, and many parts of South America), tamales are as part of holiday tradition as any turkey or roast. This year, we decided to have tamales along with turkey at our annual Friendsgiving. But, because tamales are a Project, we organized a separate day to make them as a group. My friend Ang did most of the work for us, braising pork the day before and picking up ready-made masa filling from a restaurant. We assembled pork tamales and also roasted poblano and Oaxacan cheese tamales, and froze them until the party. It was my first time but I’m now totally an expert (just kidding). Black Bean Confetti Salad: This is a deep, almost prehistoric cut from the Smitten Kitchen archives, but I had a hunch that we might appreciate what I’d call a standing salad (you scoop it up with tortilla chips) while we made our tamales and dusted off this 2007 recipe. This time, I added a pretty watermelon radish and diced avocado. The secret to getting the dressing right is to use far more lime juice and salt than seems right when you taste it straight, so it marinates perfectly. We wolfed it down along with a crockpot of queso. For balance.

Moonstruck! A few weeks ago, I saw an ad for a one-night only table reading of the 1987 Moonstruck movie, a messy, wonderful movie about an Italian-American family in Brooklyn. While the cast of the original is obviously flawless — Cher, Nicolas Cage, and Olympia Dukakis! — I absolutely freaked out upon seeing that Steve Buscemi, Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Patti LuPone, John Turturro, and Peter Sagal (narrating) would all be at the same place at the same time. I had a feeling that the only person I knew that would be as excited as me about this was Adam Roberts, and I was 100% correct. To say I was looking forward to this would be an understatement bordering on "fries aren’t really the most important part of the meal” or “unsalted butter on toast is just as good” And still, it was even better than I’d hoped. Byrne seem to enjoy the “Snap outta it!” as only a wife can, Buscemi was a riot, and my one-sided crush on Cannavale remains intact. Golden HOF: Of course, we had to get dinner first and when Adam suggested Golden HOF, the new Korean pub from Sam Yoo, the guy behind the (also flawless) Golden Diner, I nearly applauded. It was perfect. Not fancy, just fun and excellent, and it appeared to be group-friendly too. You can read Adam’s more detailed write-up here.

Tamar Adler’s Kitchen Meditations for Every Day: I had coffee with Tamar Adler this week and she gave me a copy of her new book coming out 12/2. It’s a celebration of simple pleasures, and I immediately imagined one of us tucking into this right after the holidays, a time when most of us are stretched too thin making magic for everyone around us, as something cozy and restorative just for us. You can preorder yours here. A Breads Babka Cake: How gorgeous is this spiraled edition of the famous chocolate babka from Breads Bakery Thanksgiving menu? I could put it in the freezer for a couple weeks (they freeze great) but I’m pretty sure my spoiled NYC kids will want it for breakfast tomorrow instead.

The most humbling afternoon: My friend, who has 1 year-old twins, texted yesterday that she was on my block and did I want company? OF COURSE I DO. I dream of moments like this, when friends can randomly stop by because you live centrally. For the next 75 minutes, I had the tiniest taste of what life is like with two tiny forces of destruction in an extremely un-childproofed home and I bow down, twin parents. I don’t know how you do it. I gave my friend a sample of the apple-cranberry crisp I’d just baked with a scoop of ice cream on top and in a comedic sequence that was all of 10 seconds, it was overturned by Twin 1 and immediately crawled through by Twin 2 on the way to the carpet. But did you see the overalls? Still, I almost ate her babies. Settle an argument for us: You know that meme about loading a dishwasher? It may not surprise you that I’m the raccoon on meth in my relationship. I could not possibly care less how the dishwasher is loaded, I just want it outta my sink. Do you have a strong opinion on how a dishwasher should be loaded? Congratulations, you have a new job that can be yours forever. For all of these reasons, I am not the dishwasher-loader in my relationship. And because I’m simply happy to just not be the one doing it, I keep my opinions on dishwasher-loading to myself. Except this one: I do not think flatware should be gathered together by item (i.e. all of the forks together, all of the spoons together) because they nest and they do not get clean. Will anyone back me up on this?

NYC, you’re still perfect.

SUBSCRIBE

This year, I want to start a tradition of gifting a very special baked good to friends and neighbors for the holidays. You know, popping around like an elf and dropping off something spectacular looking and delicious just because. I’m not talking about cookies here. In fact, I was considering your chocolate babka, but just read the recipe and thought ... I dunno. It looks and sounds fantastic but is it realistic to try to make 10 - 12 of these? Your thoughts, and any other recommendations for this enterprise, would be most welcome. Thanks, Deb. -- Your pal in pizza beans, Debbie.

I love this! And I love the better chocolate babka. I’ve made a lot of them over the last couple years and while I don’t think they’re difficult, it wouldn’t be my first choice here. They will get stale in a few days if your friends don’t go through them (because there’s so much other luxe, amazing food around over the holidays), and that would be tragic. I know you said no cookies, but how about…

Homemade Irish Cream: Obviously these need to be friends who are ok with alcohol, but trust me when I say people go feral over this gift. It keeps in the fridge seemingly forever.

Homemade Eggnog: Ditto with the above on all counts, but to me it’s so special and something people rarely have made very well.

Apple Cider Caramels: I’m only arrogant about a few of my recipes (really! the rest I’m merely very enthusiastic about) but I strongly feel that if the only way you will not think these are the best caramels ever made is if you haven’t tried them. I promise, they’re special.

Decadent Hot Chocolate Mix: It’s really special, and really wonderful to have around.

Homemade Vanilla Extract: Okay, this might be more of an investment (look online for well-reviewed shops that sell vanilla beans in bigger quantities) and it’s also something you’d have wanted to start a week or four ago, but how special is this for someone who bakes? I love these kits, too.

Union Square Cafe’s Bar Nuts: Not everything needs to be sweet! These are phenomenal and I can guarantee they’ll vanish the next time they’re put out in a bowl.

Do you need recipe testers? I live in Cincinnati, OH, the great midwest. I would love to help test future cookbook recipes. — Kris

Thank you and I appreciate the offer. I don’t hire outside recipe testers anymore. I have in the past for my cookbooks but even when the people I hired were excellent at the jobs and have gone on to ghostwrite some of the biggest cookbooks out there, it wasn’t the right fit for me. I need recipes tested in front of me, in my kitchen; notes and photos aren’t enough. There is a lot of work out there for people who want to get more into recipe testing, however, so ask around!

Have a question? Ask me here

Leave a comment

I didn’t cook a lot of (dinner) this week so this will be short, sweet, and mostly photo-free. I’ve been retesting some old site recipes, such as this apple-cranberry crisp (come back in 24 hours for fresh photos! but enjoy the little outtake below) and finally ironing out the best baked spinach with frozen spinach (it’s just as good). I tinkered with a recipe for pavé potatoes this week and while they were a huge hit, I absolutely hated the splattering from frying the slices and need to… either move on or find my splatter screen. I made a scaled-up version of this gorgeous spaghetti bake from Jessie Sheehan using the proportions and pan I do here. The kids loved it, but I didn’t like that it didn’t set well (I’m sure it was just my adjustments). I’ll get back to it in the new year.

Cheers,

Deb

SUBSCRIBE

How to get The Weekly Yap:

If you’re a new subscriber to The Smitten Kitchen Digest, you’ll receive both the Monday digest and this new subsection, Off The Menu, by default.

If you’re already a subscriber to The Smitten Kitchen Digest, you will not receive Off The Menu unless you opt into it. Here’s how: Navigate to your account settings page via www.substack.com/settings. Or when logged into your Substack account, select “Settings” from the drop-down menu. Under Subscriptions, click on The Smitten Kitchen Digest. On the next page, slide the toggle next to Off-The-Menu to receive notifications about it.



Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.