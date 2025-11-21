Friday, November 21 , 2025

So uh I’m a cover girl now: A very normal and regular thing that happened! And yes, I totally woke up like that! Not that you asked, but like a lot of people, I have a fantasy that there’s a stylist out there that can find magical pieces for me that I’d never have considered and make me sparkle. This has never happened. I once showed up to a shoot and they’d selected a shapeless black Eileen Fisher frock for me to wear (no disrespect but those clothes are not for me) and I was so glad I’d brought two of my own dresses just in case. So at the ripe age of “old enough to be smarter about things” I finally asked this time if could dress myself. And they agreed! I joke that I’m probably the only person on the internet not sponsored by Sézane (call me!) so these are actually my purchased clothes, but if you’re my agent or anyone else who asked, this is the dress on the cover (I’m also a fan of it in black and eyelet, size down for all three) and this is the sweater.

Cervo’s is my favorite NYC restaurant in NYC. [For more favorites, check here.] A few years ago, it bumped my previous favorite, Barbuto, out of the top slot. Nothing bad happened; Barbuto still has the most exceptional kale salad (here’s my version), roast chicken, hanger steak, aaah, those potatoes (my version), that budino (my version)… okay I need to go back (and also check out their new Brooklyn location) but when we discovered Cervo’s, it became our default for a never-miss meal, such as the one we had on Saturday. Cervo’s is a Portuguese/Spanish seafood bar with lots of vermouth and great cocktails. But it also epitomizes to me what a great city restaurant should be — everything about it is casual but the food is rustic and flawless. I’m not a huge seafood eater but there I need one of everything from the crispy shrimp heads to the mussels to the prawns a la plancha and I will fight you for the last swipe of bread through the chili garlic butter sauce. The piri piri chicken is also out of this world. [The first picture is from Corner Bar, however, where we waited for a table to be available.]

New Yorkers can handle anything but rain. I don’t remember who said this first, but it was unquestionably the truth running through my (damp) head this week. Heat? Unpleasant but everyone is still out — and truly glowing. Snow? Honestly it’s gorgeous here (until it succumbs to black slush) and it makes the city sound carpeted. It could never keep me home. But rain? In a city where most of us walk most places? Trying to manage an umbrella on a narrow sidewalk? When rain inevitably falls on an angle and now your legs and shoes are wet all day? We kvetch and kvetch. But I challenged myself to find some pretty parts this week, like the way the water droplets looked like string lights and the leaves stamping their shape on every sidewalk.

I landed on French Cooking-Tok and I’m never leaving: This week, this glorious video came across my feed. I swooned, I drooled, I cried over how beautiful the baguette is, and sent to my husband with the message “this will be my entire personality until it gets warm again.” I hadn’t even realized it was in French — maybe I do remember a single thing from high school after all?! — but what’s cracked me up since is that every cooking video that’s in my feed is now in French, usually starring melted cheese, and mon dieu, I love it here. Don’t look at any of these if you’re hungry, okay? [P.S. There is a raclette tartiflette we make every New Year’s Eve in Smitten Kitchen Keepers.] [P.P.S. Random photos from our last trip to Paris, obviously they need more cheese.]

Happy birthday, Hani’s! Speaking of delicious things, I got to celebrate the first birthday of a wonderful bakery in my neighborhood, Hani’s, last night. The owner, Miro Uskokovic, previously the pastry chef at Gramercy Tavern, is one of the nicest people in NYC and I’ve loved seeing the bakery he named after his mother take off. [His wife, Shilpa, an editor at Bon Appetit, also one of the nicest people in the food world, is often there too.] I was back there this morning with a friend for coffee and we agreed that the apple scone is top notch — not remotely dry and just barely sweet under the glaze. But don’t sleep on their cinnamon bun or honey cake (here’s my version) either. Or the pistachio halva crispy treat. Or the chocolate chip cookie I always bring home for the family.

A perfect dinner party: From there and perhaps the reason this newsletter is a little late today, we headed uptown to a dinner party and were spoiled by friends. Jeff made us pad gra prow, a curry with chicken and butternut squash, a papaya salad, and the most gorgeous baked sea bass like it was no big deal. Brigid made Claire Saffitz’s Paris-Brest, an absolute mic drop of a dessert. And I made a gingerbread apple upside-down cake that looked nothing like this photo after being banged around in a bag (I can only find my cake carrier when I don’t need it) but a mess of whipped cream on top (kinda) helped.

A dispatch from my 10 year-old: My “baby” (who recently urged me take the photo on the right of the aforementioned leaf shapes stamped on the sidewalk after the rain; I like it when they notice the small things) made this sign for a food drive for a local church every year, one week before Thanksgiving and it made me proud because she’s 100% correct. I hope we might consider donating to a local soup kitchen, food drive, or funds that support both so everyone can have stomachs as full and tables as overflowing as we will this week. 💕

Going to make Momofukus Bo Ssam for a dinner party, and I can’t think of anything else to serve with it (beside the traditional accompaniments). Any ideas for what else would go nicely with that dinner?? Thanks! — Katy

Your ears must be ringing because I’ve talked about this with two friends over the last week. Bo Ssam’s contribution to the dinner party universe remains unparalleled in its impact, even over a decade later. But I honestly never make it with just what’s recommended. We make rice and have lettuce wraps too, but from there, I usually like a punchier and less traditional ginger-scallion sauce (i.e. I add rice vinegar so it’s closer to this). I also like making either a cucumber salad or a julienned carrot salad, just marinating them lightly in rice vinegar with salt and a pinch sugar, finishing it with toasted sesame seed oil and toasted black and white sesame seeds. We always pick up kimchi to go with it, too. But don’t overthink it. The pork has so much flavor, you don’t need to do a whole lot else. That’s the freedom and beauty of the recipe.

Besides the rowboats, what activities or restaurants do you recommend for two adventurous vegetarian adults and one picky 5yo in New York on spring break? Or should we just eat bagels for every meal? — Midwestern Mom

My best advice? Be a tourist. Because I love acting like a wide-eyed visitor in NYC (with, uh, better walking speed). Do the double decker bus tour. Take the ferry to the Statue of Liberty and Jane’s Carousel. Eat a bagel in the park. Get a slice at Joe’s (but maybe not the one with the omnipresent line in Times Square), ice cream from Cafe Panna. And even if you were not vegetarian, I implore you to not miss a meal at Superiority Burger, one of the best restaurants in NYC that just happens to be meatless, and a dosa from the Dosa Man in Washington Square Park. [My friend Ali Rosen and I were delighting in this video this week, an absolute dopamine hit of joy. I want this woman to be in a Visit NYC ad.]

