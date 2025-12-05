Friday, December 5 , 2025

Commerce Inn: Is a “Shaker-inspired” restaurant from Jody Williams and Rita Sodi (the duo behind Via Carota, Bar Pisellino, Buvette, and other favorites) in a space I once knew for early-2000s date nights as Grange Hall. I’ve been a few times since they took it over it in 2022 and while I’ve always enjoyed it (including the time this lady and I accidentally shut it down and discovered a favorite amaro in the process) but it was this visit two weekends ago that, for me, everything clicked into place and I felt like we’d stepped into a rustic English inn on a cold night and it was impossibly cozy and my pickiest child ate a perfect pan-seared flounder and my other child had clam chowder and lamb pie and the fries were, to me, a love letter to potatoes, and the chocolate cake a dream. I have a feeling this is going to become a habit this winter. It doesn’t hurt that it’s on one of the cutest streets in the West Village…

Weer: Founded in 1923, Cherry Lane Theatre (actually on Commerce Street) is known as “The Birthplace of Off-Broadway” but it was purchased by the indie film/TV studio A24 in 2023. I’ve been curious to see what’s changed, well, aside from the addition of cute-looking restaurant inside, which led me to reading about Weer, a one-woman show from Natalie Palamides in which she plays both parts of a relationship that takes place in the late 1990s. I grabbed us tickets and read absolutely nothing else about the show before walking in — don’t worry, we sent the kids home first! — which means I had no idea what hilarity/absurdity I was in for. She killed it. I’m in awe of Palamides's talent and also fearlessness.

Friendsgiving: The next day was our Friendsgiving, and we finally got to eat those tamales we made two weeks before. They were fantastic, as was the turkey my brilliant friend Jenn smoked in her BK backyard before coming over. I continue to be on what I call a Standing Salad kick when bringing food to share with a large group, rather than hoping anyone has, perhaps, 22 salad plates lying around. [I mean, nobody that isn’t as insane as me.] This one was a riff on the endive salad with apple matchsticks in Smitten Kitchen Keepers (which is crazy on sale right now) well, except several things: the blue cheese was crumbled on top, the vinaigrette was a simpler one with olive oil, white wine vinegar, Dijon, and a little honey, and that’s a bowl of spicy candied walnuts in the center for those who can eat nuts to spoon over their salad boats. [I also brought a dessert you’ll learn about in 3 to forever years when I finish my fourth cookbook, a perfectly reasonable wait time, right?] Where has this been my whole life? Just kidding, I’ve had this bottle forever but I almost never use it, silly me. I wanted to get just a little dressing on each of the salad leaves so I poured it in and then proceeded to say things like “wow, I didn’t know having salad dressing in a little squeeze-y bottle was such a good idea!” and “why don’t I do this more often?” and “someone should really make this a thing” and “wait, did I just try to invent bottled salad dressing?” Friends, if you came here for culinary brilliance and innovation, you’re going to have to keep on moving.

La Cabra’s perfect croissant: Just a moment of appreciation. We’ve eaten croissants from one end of Paris to another, and this is as good as the best of them. My other favorite La Cabra items, despite nobody asking: the cardamom bun (just perfect; not too big or sweet), the canelé (absolutely crisp outside and custardy inside, and heavy for its tiny size), and the sourdough (plus the baguette, so perfect to go with dinner or a cheese plate), which if you order it in-person comes with a dreamy brown butter spread (that you’re going to remind me to share a video on how to make, okay?) and homemade fruit jam. TikTok’s Viral Döner Kebab: I will do us all a favor and spare us the photo I took but I am not immune to a viral recipe and this one from @MezeMike (I get upset when people don’t tag him) was really great. I tweaked it a bit with a shawarma ground lamb mixture I prefer but the effect — those paper-thin sheets of tender but crisp meat to pile on a pita wrap — was 10/10.

Two movies: In the last couple years, my attention span for movies and TV has somehow vanished and I … read books instead, which sounds like an insufferable humblebrag but I promise, it’s not all high literature. But recently I’ve made sofa time for not one but two movies, and both were very New York-y and I loved them. The first, Pieces of April (2002) is a perfect little Thanksgiving indie film that actually came on my radar due to this article. I loved it. I’m going to watch it every year now. The second, Caught Stealing (2025), was also messy and somehow funny despite all the violence. I’m in a book rut. Yes, this is 100% related to the above. Someone, please teach me how to DNF (“did not finish” in online book parlance) a book because I’ve been trying to read a book my husband, son, and most of the universe loved for two months and I can’t get into it and I do not know how to quit things. Quitting always feels like a slippery slope to me. I think of all of the books it took me more than halfway to get into and I was so glad I’d pushed through; how can I deny myself this? But I’m not pushing through; I’m scrolling on my phone and literally jealous when people tell me about books they’re reading and loving. Meanwhile, a stack of books from the library I’m far more excited about are collecting dust on my nightstand, but I need to be relieved of my own stubbornness and misguided righteousness before I let myself dive in. Please: Send help.

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2025 Holiday “Break An Egg!” Bake Off: I was invited to be a judge for this event (along with Melissa Clark, Claire Saffitz, Hailee Catalano, Chuck Cruz, and Casey Elsass, nbd!) on Monday and let me tell you, I had no idea what level of talent and effort I was in to witness, but should have known better than to underestimate the culinary prowess and artistry of the people behind “the world’s greatest singers on the world’s greatest stage.” Here are just a few of the baked goods I’ve not stopped talking about since: (Best Monday morning, ever.) The best alfajores I’ve ever eaten, and I was spoiled by having them on location in South America last December. These linzer cookies had candied pinecones in them, blowing Hailee and my minds. The winning cookie had brown butter, sage, black pepper, and salted caramel in it and I am 98% certain you’re making a skeptical face right now and am 100% certain this cookie would erase it; it was perfect. Every flavor came through at the exactly correct level. Maybe this just looks like a plate of chocolate (peanut butter) and white chocolate (eggnog) truffles but maybe that’s because you’ve not tried tempering chocolate in a home kitchen without having a temper tantrum. I have and fail every time. I was profoundly impressed. The “Triumph of Mocha” ala Chagall with hand-painted gel food coloring from Kenneth Miller (I’m devastated I didn’t jot down more of the baker’s names but will fill them in as soon as I collect them) got a standing ovation from me. The Nutcracker’s Sugar Plum Fairy’s Land of Sweets Cake — do you see those candied plums? the glittering marzipan characters? Bravo. There’s a “Notice: Elevator Out Of Service” sign to the left of this Metropolitan Neapolitan cake, a nod to the troubles of an aging building. Do I need to tell you that this flawless Opera Cake was the best in show? No, because you can just see how wonderful it is. Curious to make your own? It’s my favorite cake, too.

Two earworms and a little early December scenery: I’d sooner share my search history [“is cherry lane theater on cherry lane” “earworm or ear worm” “35% of 100”] than my Spotify year in review [it’s between me and my questionable taste, forever] but I do tend to hear a song and get stuck on it for a week or three and currently, it’s Fiona Apple’s cover of the Beatles Across The Universe and The Magnetic Fields, The Luckiest Guy on the Lower East Side. Plus, a few recent phone photos including the arrival of the Christmas tree stands, one of my favorite December things. [Related: Excited to watch this movie this weekend.]

P.S. December is so ridiculously busy, I was sad to not to have a minute to catch up last week and promised a Double Yap this week only to remember, once again, that 10 is the perfect amount of updates. I’ll save it for next time!

I’m thinking of asking for the Staub Braiser for Christmas (so many color choices! dishwasher safe!) but currently use almost exclusively stainless steel. How do you think it compares and how different would it be to make the switch? — Emily

Yay, I know I’m biased but I really wish everyone could have my favorite braiser because I’ve used mine endlessly since I bought it in 2014 and think you’ll find it just as useful. But that wasn’t your question. I, too, use stainless steel a whole lot and cast iron the rest of the time. What cast iron does better is hold heat/heat retention for even cooking over longer cooking times. It’s great for baking and braising (naturally) but also soups. The surface also browns food well. I use my stainless steel more often for just frying (pancakes, eggs) and simmering foods with shorter cooking times.

I recall seeing a recipe for an egg fried on to a corn tortilla but can’t find it on the website or any of your three cookbooks. Am I hallucinating? — Ellen

Perhaps you’re looking for this? It does need a more accurate name (it’s not truly huevos rancheros) but it’s been a comfort food for me forever, a favorite work-from-home breakfast/lunch.

When do you use European/high fat butter and when do use ‘regular’ butter? — Lisa

One of my favorite things to Yap about! I dug into it in The Weekly Yap 05.

