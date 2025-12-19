The Book Queue: In the last Yap, I admitted I didn’t know how to quit a book and now it’s been two months since I finished a book and it’s way past time to move on. You all had very excellent advice and I’m thisclose to taking it, especially given that my nightstand is stacked high with books that have since come in from the library that I’m actually dying to read. You’d asked to see what was in my queue, but may I make a single request? Please don’t tell me if you didn’t like a book you see here because la la la I don’t want to know. I love going into a book fully blind, with just a title and a dream. I’m not on Goodreads. I don’t read book reviews. They’re not, to me, useful in the way that a review warning that the $125 steak at some hot new restaurant isn’t worth it (p.s. it’s never worth it). I like books people hated (Milkman). I can’t get into books it seemed everyone in my family loved (it rhymes with Schmavalier and Schmay). I fall head over heels/ forever in love with books that seem random (Lincoln In The Bardo). But if I’m reading a book I’m too aware others didn’t like, I often read it just waiting for it to disappoint, and that’s a terrible way to spend my limited reading time. Deal? [Oh and P.S. Outsiders is there because I wanted to re-read it!]