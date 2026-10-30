Friday, October 30 , 2026
My new thing is picking up the phone. Yes, I’m making fun of myself here but have you tried talking on the telephone recently? It’s my new old thing. “I am tired of living through my thumbs!” I texted in frustration with a friend a few weeks ago, “Can I call you instead?” And, lo, it was wonderful. We yapped! We joked! We stayed on the phone way too long and I felt fuzzy and fulfilled afterward. I’d forgotten how much more nuance there is when you talk on the phone. Conversations are more present, and simply fun. It’s led to more phone calls with friends and less frantically punching letters into a glowing (glowering?) rectangle with my inept, born-in-the-last century fingers, and less of the mental exasperation that comes with comparatively fragmented, joyless communication.
Rage against the … CorningWare? Recently, it was time to spoil a friend who’d been going through a rough patch. We suggested a spa day; she suggested one of those places where you get to smash things. (I love my friends.) And so it came to be that we booked a date at The Ragery on Essex, where those of us with things to smash suited up, grabbed golf clubs and mallets and got to work, and those of us not teeming the kind of frustration that needed violent release sat outside in moral support.
I was among those on the bench. “But how do you release your rage?” a friend asked and I said, “I think I just ... tell people when something annoys me. This makes me a jerk, doesn’t it?” Unclear! Let’s read some longform scholarly articles on women and anger? Or we can talk about what my friends actually teased me for that day.
We were surrounded by crates of breakables they’d cart into the various rooms to be pulverized. These included mugs (“World’s Best Grandma,” why am I crying?) and CorningWare (“Deb, you’re being ridiculous, it’s probably a knockoff!”). I found it all very uncomfortable (“The dishes are innocent!”). It turned out that while I’m passably competent at releasing feelings, I’m entirely unsuited to sitting on my hands when unloved dishes are at risk.
Reading books, or trying to: Last year, I told you that I'm really bad at quitting books, even when it’s a struggle. Instead, I inch through a single one — like, a 192-page book — for four months, mostly avoiding it. The problem is that in the end, I’ve usually loved the book, it just took forever to find a groove, so I conclude that I made the right choice. But the problem with this is that the math — 95% slog, 5% redemption — is probably not the foundation of a happy, healthy, lifelong reading hobby.
I appreciate that your comments did try to set me straight, with unwavering advice like "No, you should quit," and "Life is too short to stick with a bad book!" And it took a while, but I think I’m finally coming around. Last month, I started reading a book I know to be wonderful and just couldn't lock in. So I put it down. I whispered, "I'll come back for you later.” Now I'm reading something new that drew me in from the first page, and life is so much better. [Previous two reads: I Regret Almost Everything, Norwegian Wood]
What are you reading right now?
Best thing I ate this week that I didn’t cook myself: Baechu jeon, wings, potato wedges, and shoju cocktails at Mono+Mono.
Night lights: I love this painting by Erika Lee Sears.
A shimmery thing I bought that I love: Likely because I work from home, in my kitchen, often in jeans or leggings, I’ve never been much of an everyday jewelry wearer except for my wedding ring. But last spring I was lured in by the glittery minimalism — and very reasonable price, do look out for sales — of the Kite Chain from Baby Gold. [No, this is not sponsored or gifted.] For a month or two, I’d put it on when I wanted to wear it and take it off at night and then I got tired of fumbling with the clasp and just left it on for vacation in August and I’m still wearing it in October and I’ve honestly never received so many compliments on anything. It shimmers but it’s also barely there. It’s so weightless, you will forget you’re wearing it, but it’s still sturdy. And it now has a cult following among family and friends. I got my sister one, and my mom got her a second one. A gym friend now wears it daily too, and another friend just ordered it. Maybe it’s your thing too? I find it impossible not to yap about things I love, and this is high on the list right now.
A jump around happy song I can’t, won’t stop listening to: The Linda Lindas, Growing Up
We’re here on earth to fart around.
October in New York City is exactly like the movies.
Call me soon, please,
xo Deb
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I used to feel guilty not finishing a book, but at 73, with over 600 books I want to read. You do the math. The last one I walked away from - Butter. My book group was reading it, and when I missed the discussion, I walked fast! Currently rereading Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger, and I couldn't be happier with the experience! The holidays are coming, and I am looking forward to trying out your chocolate babka. Thanks!