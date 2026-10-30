A shimmery thing I bought that I love: Likely because I work from home, in my kitchen, often in jeans or leggings, I’ve never been much of an everyday jewelry wearer except for my wedding ring. But last spring I was lured in by the glittery minimalism — and very reasonable price, do look out for sales — of the Kite Chain from Baby Gold. [No, this is not sponsored or gifted.] For a month or two, I’d put it on when I wanted to wear it and take it off at night and then I got tired of fumbling with the clasp and just left it on for vacation in August and I’m still wearing it in October and I’ve honestly never received so many compliments on anything. It shimmers but it’s also barely there. It’s so weightless, you will forget you’re wearing it, but it’s still sturdy. And it now has a cult following among family and friends. I got my sister one, and my mom got her a second one. A gym friend now wears it daily too, and another friend just ordered it. Maybe it’s your thing too? I find it impossible not to yap about things I love, and this is high on the list right now.