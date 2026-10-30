the smitten kitchen digest

the smitten kitchen digest

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Laura's avatar
Laura
7h

Aw yay, I was so happy to see that the Yap is back!

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PJ Rosenthal's avatar
PJ Rosenthal
9h

I used to feel guilty not finishing a book, but at 73, with over 600 books I want to read. You do the math. The last one I walked away from - Butter. My book group was reading it, and when I missed the discussion, I walked fast! Currently rereading Ordinary Grace by William Kent Krueger, and I couldn't be happier with the experience! The holidays are coming, and I am looking forward to trying out your chocolate babka. Thanks!

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