Monday, July 20, 2026

Good afternoon!

I was heading through Washington Square Park earlier with a friend on our way back from our five years and counting (!) Monday morning walk when we discovered that the Dosa Man was already open and had only two people on line, which absolutely never happens. It would have been a crime to not seize the moment — and on such a gorgeous day too — so we sat down and had a giant masala dosa for breakfast, a 10/10 NYC experience and no, I do not have a recipe for dosas today (way to tease, Deb) but I do have a newsletter filled with many of my other favorite vegan summery dishes, from a lentil salad you scoop with tortilla chips, an SK favorite one-pan farro, a perfect pizza, and plush vanilla cupcakes for extra cheer. Plus, there’s a love letter to homemade lemonade and the most perfect formula for it on smittenkitchen.com right now, and you just know it would go splendidly with all of the above.

Cheers,

Deb

I’ve written three cookbooks and one audiobook and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Not sure which one to check out first? Take a look at the recipe index and see which collection jumps out at you most.

New! Strong opinions on the very best way to make the very best summer beverage, so you can spend your weekend utterly refreshed, ice clinking in your glass.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

My favorite lentil salad is really, truly inhalable: one part salsa, one part lentils, plus tomatoes, avocado, hot sauce, and a dream of a lunch scooped up with tortilla chips.

This restaurant-style avocado salad has the most unmissable, habit-forming carrot-ginger dressing and makes enough for leftovers, which is good because we will want to eat it again tomorrow and all the days after that.

A great caponata -- the kind that’s like a tangy, garlicky eggplant jam -- can be prepped once and used in infinite ways but my favorite is dolloped on grainy bread over a thick slice of mozzarella (for the non-vegans), repeated as needed, which will be often.

I bet this layered and complex summer vegetable feast from Bryant Terry -- crispy smashed potatoes, slow-cooked onions, a spicy pea sauce, and an unforgettable corn relish -- will become an instant summer favorite for you, too. If you make nothing else, make the corn relish because you’re going to want to put it on everything from toasts to tacos to salads.

One of my favorite easy summer meals -- it’s wildly simple, just cherry tomatoes quick-roasted with olive oil, garlic, and salt until saucy, and then we tumble in a can of beans and let them drink it up. Finish with basil and eat straight from the pan, or ladle it over crostini. Repeat as long as tomatoes last.

Dinner tonight? I think you should make my One-Pan Farro, the recipe that converts all of the farro skeptics. It’s easy (everything cooks at once, all together, with ingredients you probably already have around) and quick, and yet tastes anything but austere.

This pizza is covered with only potatoes, onion, olive oil, salt, and pepper but tastes like so much more than the sum of its parts. It goes spectacularly with a big spring salad and a crisp glass of wine. Not yet sold? From the oven, it looks and tastes like potato chips.

I’ve been making these cold sesame noodles since college and will never not crave them. The sauce is perfect every time and I like to doctor them up with matchsticks of everything from carrots to cucumber, peppers, and tofu so it feels even more like a full meal. [Video below!]

Eggplant and tofu are fantastic together in this stir-fry; the tofu holds its shape, the eggplant collapses and partly joins the sauce and the result was too dark and pretty to even bother garnishing with chiles or scallions, but you could. You’re in charge.

To make the most plush, moist, tender-crumbed vanilla-scented confetti cupcakes? Skip the eggs and butter. These cupcakes are vegan, one-bowl, and can be entirely finished in under an hour. You can use the same recipe to make a full-sized party cake as well; instructions in the recipe.

Surprise me with a random recipe!

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser is a lower-walled enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that works as well as a deep sauté pan as it does a soup pot, roasting pan, or even casserole dish that perfectly fits a pasta bake. It’s the ideal size and usability (dishwasher safe!) for everyday cooking. Not a week has gone by in the 14 years I’ve had mine when I don’t cook in it at least three times, so when it was no longer sold in U.S. stores, I asked Staub — a French cast-iron manufacturer originally from Alsace; you can watch me tour the forge/factory here! — if they would partner with me to bring it back, because I knew you’ll fall in love with the pan too. We launched the Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser in spring 2024. The Braiser is now sold exclusively at Williams-Sonoma and available in eight gorgeous new colors! The newest two — a classy off-white (pardon, French Crème) and a soft pink (Pink Peony, which you know I sing to the tune of Pink Peony Club) — launched just last month.

Cranberry (bright red)

Grenadine (deep red)

Sage (light green)

Basil (dark green)

La Mer (dark blue-green)

Sapphire (dark blue)

(New!) French Crème (off-white) ✨

(New!) Pink Peony (soft pink) ✨

The Staub x Smitten Kitchen Braiser Recipe Starter Pack: Oh, you did get a new braiser? I’m so happy for you. Here are a few recipes you can kick off your cooking with!

Ever wonder where I get my cutting boards, paring knives, offset spatulas and more that you see when I cook? I've created a page on Smitten Kitchen with links to some of my favorite kitchen items, the ones I'm asked about the most. This isn’t just an Amazon storefront. For each item, I attempt to provide a range of shopping links so we're not just focusing on one giant retailer.

See you next week!

Note: I occasionally use affiliate links in this newsletter, which means I will earn a small commission from anything you purchase through it.