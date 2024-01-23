Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Last week I had a chuckle over this note and was reminded that many of us struggle — I used to, too! — to cook food in stainless steel and/or cast iron pans because it can seem like everything sticks. But two little tricks can fix this forever, so I made a video which you can watch on Reels or TikTok and maybe it helps you too.

And at last, a theme: This week I’ve shared several of my vegan and almost-vegan winter staples and I hope you find lots of inspiration and have a cozy, delicious week.

I’ve written three cookbooks and I’m a tiny bit biased, but I think you’d love them all. Wondering what you might cook from Smitten Kitchen Keepers in the depths of winter? I thought you’d never ask! The soup section is one of my absolute favorites with everything from a perfect weeknight ginger garlic chicken noodle soup, simple black bean chili, winter squash soup with red onion crisp, slow-simmered lentils with kale and goat cheese that you scoop onto grilled bread, cozy chicken and dumplings,

and a creamy tomato chickpea masala I could probably live on if allowed. To finish, I recommend the oatmeal date shortbread, better-than-classic pound cake, and/or toast with chocolate olive oil spread. Were you looking for a list of all the recipes in each of my cookbooks? I’ve added these in a separate page and hope it makes it easier for you to find everything you want to cook.

Cubes of sweet potatoes roasted with so much spice, it almost forms a crust, atop a schmear of refried black beans, finished with lime, avocado, and more make for easy (vegan), hearty and flavorful weeknight tacos.

This is a longtime favorite of a hearty vegan meal that tastes like a luxury, not a compromise, especially when heaped on grilled or fried bread. (Don't forget to rub it with a halved garlic clove while still hot, then douse it olive oil for peak toast bliss.)

I promise, I hadn't *intended* to make a soup so quintessentially early January, all gluten/meat/dairy- and mostly fat-free. That would have been boring. This accidentally healthy soup -- carrot soup meets miso soup meets toasted sesame nirvana -- is not.

Wild rice, deeply roasted sweet potatoes and broccoli and a miso-ginger-tahini dressing all piled into one bowl make this one of my favorite everyone-approved weeknight dinners -- use any kind of rice or combination of vegetables you've got; the dressing is the star.

A craving for cauliflower in a spicy tomato sauce led me to gobi matar masala, where the peas (trust this pea-ambivalent cook) add the perfect complementary dots of sweetness. Vegan and cozy but unheavy, it feels perfect for a chilly winter day.

Unquestionably the best chana masala I have ever made, a hint of sour transforms the whole dish. Have it for dinner with rice, toasted naan and/or a dollop of plain yogurt and end your day warm-bellied and content.

This pasta is hearty and cold weather-ideal, getting its awesomeness not from the usual crutches of dairy, cheese, or fatty meats, but a finish of sizzling garlic-rosemary oil and crunchy sea salt.

A cozy but simple vegetarian stew with white beans, chard (or any greens you’ve got around), finished with a nonnegotiable slice of grilled sourdough bread (even better if it’s drizzled with olive oil and kissed with a little garlic). You could even top it with a poached egg, if you’re into it, or a little parmesan, but it needs neither to taste wonderful.

To make the most plush, moist, tender-crumbed vanilla-scented confetti cupcakes? Skip the eggs and butter. These cupcakes are vegan, one-bowl, and can be entirely finished in under an hour. You can use the same recipe to make a full-sized party cake as well; instructions in the recipe.

A little treat yourself breakfast/snack/vaccination against The Hangries with whole grains, restrained sweetness and cozy winter spices. This is one of my favorite ways to arm myself for a busy week ahead.

