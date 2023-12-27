Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Good afternoon!

I hope you’re having a delicious, restful holiday break — and I hope you’re one of the happy ones, still on break. I hope you’re sleeping in, goofing off, staying in soft clothes and preserving your energy because we are but four days from New Year’s Eve and I think NYE should be celebrated. No matter what kind of year we had, I love a grand finale, either sending it packing, good riddance, or basking in its glow. I always stay up to watch the ball drop, except that one year I had a newborn and conked out at 10pm.



For the last several New Year’s Eves, our tradition has been to make a fantastic amount of raclette tartiflette (the recipe is in my most recent cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers), a big colorful salad, open a lot of oysters, chill a lot of champagne, and then I make a highly decadent dessert, either these chocolate puddle cakes or the family-style crème brûlée (also in SKK) but this year I’m leaning towards sticky toffee pudding. In 2020, we ate this all around a firepit outside and the tradition has stuck a little where it doesn’t feel as special to be entirely indoors, no matter how cold.

How about you? If you’re still deciding, or need a nudge, do scroll down to many of my favorite foods for parties including snacks, cocktails, and desserts. Plus, a new omelet that’s fun and ridiculously easy, something I will appreciate the morning of New Year’s Day, when I’ve invited family over for brunch.

Cheers,

Deb

New: I'm completely obsessed with this omelet that's angling to be your holiday brunch centerpiece. The ingredients are simple (frozen spinach, cheddar, eggs), the process is quick (hand-whisked, bakes in 15 minutes), but the presentation is gorgeous enough for the fanciest table. I think you're going to love it too.

A 5-ingredient, timeless recipe, perfect for any party worth going to, plus a reminder that the most exceptional holiday stuff is often the simplest.

My favorite radiant, party-perfect appetizer to celebrate the longer, brighter days ahead is also a cinch. Once your puff pastry is defrosted, it can be assembled and baked in under an hour.

Baked brie, my way: A simple, flaky galette dough, sweet-sour jammy red onions under and over the cheese, a paper-thin layer of Dijon, thyme, and a crackle of sesame seeds on top.

Bite-sized, bronzed, melty, and completely-impossible-to-stop-at-one potato bites, perfect with (or for, heh) dinner tonight or at any party you're heading to -- minus a few, you know, for "quality testing."

The most popular appetizer at every party is also the easiest to make. I am anti-stuffing (too fiddly, takes forever), but pro-glazing, and this one, with cider vinegar, maple syrup, flaky salt, and aleppo pepper, makes what is already an impossibly delicious party snack even more so.

Deviled eggs are only for holiday parties? Not around here. These are bright and zingy and deliciously crunchy on top and I have absolutely no qualms about eating them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner today.

I think this should be our new party trick, the ideal way to turn leftovers from other parties -- scraps of cheese, splashes of wine -- into something far awesomer than its parts. Want to make it even a little more decadent? Run the toasts under a broiler.

Around here, these meatballs check all boxes: perfect party food, easy dinner, plus a kid-and-adult favorite. Colorful cellophane-d toothpicks optional, but who are we kidding, not really.

I'm making the argument that we should get to eat baked brie for dinner, at least in this cozy time of year, when even the simple meals should feel special. Here the brie is nestled in a pan of the best roasted mushrooms ever and everything is swooped and scooped onto toasty bread. Repeat as needed.

Onion soup is one of my favorite foods on earth; it's inexpensive, easy to shop for, and requires no cheffy tricks to make an impossibly good, cozy bowl. Julia Child's books taught me how to make it; real life took it from there.

I think we should bring this 60s holiday party standard back. My version uses bourbon instead of rum, a brownie's worth of chocolate, a dab of molasses for intensity and a tumble in sparkly shimmery coatings. They age well (just like us!) so go ahead and make them ASAP and be glad they’re ready when you are.

A caramelized, rich, and luxurious upgrade to butterscotch pudding, delightful in small portions, with or without a puddle of salted caramel on top.

This six-layer stacked cheesecake, part chocolate, part coffee, is less complicated (one-bowl cookie layers, one-bowl cheesecake, everything bakes fast) and even more wildly delicious than it looks. I think it's got Saturday Night Baking Project written all over it, don't you think?

No matter what the question on New Year's Eve, a giant bowl of dark red punch with a fizzy finish is the answer. Punch (admirably) gets more harmonious and mellow with age, even if you (understandably) refuse to, so go ahead and get it mixed up a few days ahead. Cheers!

Look what's ready for its comeback (that is, if it ever left). I make a couple adjustments to the original that makes a huge difference in the balance of flavors. What's not up for debate: whether our New Years Eves would be better with these in it.

See you next week!