How are we going to be a good guest this summer? How are we going to be the people who bring the dishes everyone can’t stop gushing over? Please don’t tell me you don’t think about this stuff, too. I mean, sure, it’s not a competition but there’s truly no worse feeling than bringing something you toiled over at home to a gathering that isn’t empty by the time it’s over, or ideally, shortly after your arrival. We’d never let that happen. First, we’re going to gush for a second time about Casey Elsass’s perfect cookbook out this spring called What Can I Bring: Recipes to Help You Live Your Guest Life. You can read the newsletter interview with him over here. And below, I’ve got a stack of ideas, all relatively unfussy foods that keep well, travel well and don’t require reheating, refrigeration, or (rejoice!) an explanation when you get there. Plus, a brand new focaccia with zucchini and potatoes that did, indeed, disappear in no time on July 4th because who can resist freshly-made bread? And why would we even want to when it’s this easy? I hope you love it too.

Cheers,

Deb

New! The focaccia everyone hopes you’re bringing with you wherever you go this weekend. Golden with deeply crunchy edges and a hydrated, chewy interior and shingled with zucchini and potatoes, I’m also sharing five things I learned along the way to getting this exactly the way I wanted it.

Perfectly smoky/charred, deeply flavorful baba ganoush/mouttabal, no open fire pit or outdoor grill required. Blended with tahini, garlic, lemon juice and seasonings, served with pita wedges and a giant tomato-cucumber salad, this is summer dinner bliss.

Crudité are good; pickled crudité: even better. I recently refreshed this 2008 recipe for pickled carrot sticks and now it's a little less sweet and more flexible than ever. Prepare to want a jar of them in your fridge at all times.

Corn chowder, reimagined as a salad, from only six ingredients and using a single pan. Obviously, this is exactly what we have to cook next.

A quite simple but very kicky (garlic! lemon! pepper flakes! pecorino!) approach to a farro salad that's as good cold (potlucks, picnics, and weekday lunches) as it is warm (with an egg on top, crispy crumbs, or even burrata) that I cannot wait to have for dinner tonight.

There's no such thing as too much zucchini; it's just more excuses to make this crazy delicious crispy-edged easy summer dinner. We have wedges with salad for a light meal; grilled sausages for a heartier one. I have never regretted making two.

Everything great about summer produce -- burst cherry tomatoes, quick sautéed zucchini, sweet crunchy corn, freshly dug scallions -- folded into one immensely flaky rustic parmesan-flecked crust. This dish is a forever SK favorite. [Video below!]

A ridiculously easy no-knead, no-fuss, quick-rise focaccia you can use to make sheet pans of sandwiches, perfect to easily feed a crowd. Choose a filling of your own or try one of mine -- I've got suggestions and directions for the two vegan ones shown here.

One of our favorite summer cakes, ever -- with sunken berries that melt into jammy puddles and edges that brown and become faintly crisp -- one-bowl-ed and ready to feed the crowd that forms whenever you make it.

Crumble toppings are really just cookies, right? So why not use a great cookie? Here we made a toasted pecan sandy crumble to top baked peaches, a combination so blissful, I've never looked back.

Everything we love about my perfect blueberry muffins (one-bowl, hand-whisked, the crunchiest muffin top, and a comically high concentration of blueberries) in one giant, craggy loaf. We’ll never need to rifle through the cabinets looking for paper muffin liners again!

For some instant joy and celebration right now, may I recommend a really easy sprinkle cookie recipe that tastes even better than it looks? They're plush, complex, fragrant, and also, you know, really cute decked out in rainbow sprinkles. You're going to love them.

Pink lemonade > regular lemonade. It's basic lemonade math; don't even fight it. Just make sure the blush is real -- in this case, raspberries, strawberries, or blackberries (or shown here, all three).

