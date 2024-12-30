Monday, December 30, 2024

Good morning!

We missed summer warmth so much, we snuck below the equator to find it. Greetings from vacation! I hope you are (also) having an excellent and restful holiday break and are only checking your email because you had a hunch I’d send you some delicious ideas. (Or so I humor myself to believe.)

[I’ll tell you all about our trip when we get back but if you’re ever interested in scrolling through my previous vacation write-ups, you can find them all here: https://smittenkitchen.com/travel/]

Below: The Smitten Kitchen recipes you cooked the most in 2024. I love rounding this up at the end of each year, seeing the new appearances and also the forever favorites, going strong. I’m proud like a mom at kindergarten graduation!

Plus: A few of my go-to party snacks, all showstoppers (promise!).

I hope you wrap up this year in a happy, cozy place with your favorite people. Here’s to an even more magnificent 2025! 🥂

Cheers!

Deb

PARTY SNACKS

Baked brie, my way: A simple, flaky galette dough forms a decadent packet around a small wheel of brie with sweet-sour jammy red onions under and over the cheese, a paper-thin layer of Dijon, thyme, and a crackle of sesame seeds on top. There is nothing better.

The most popular appetizer at every party is also the easiest to make. I am anti-stuffing (too fiddly, takes forever), but pro-glazing, and this one, with cider vinegar, maple syrup, flaky salt, and aleppo pepper, makes what is already an impossibly delicious party snack even more so.

My favorite radiant and party-perfect appetizer that celebrates the longer, brighter days ahead is also a cinch to make. Once your puff pastry is defrosted, it can be assembled and baked in under an hour.

Not even exaggerating when I say this is one of the best things I know how to put on toast: crunchy, salty, tart with a little kick, it is always a hit. If you make a big jar of it this week, you won't be sad to have it for all the snacks and parties to come.

I think we should bring this 60s holiday party standard back. My version uses bourbon instead of rum, a brownie's worth of chocolate, a dab of molasses for intensity and a tumble in sparkly shimmery coatings. They age well (just like us!) so go ahead and make them ASAP and be glad they’re ready when you are.

