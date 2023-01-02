Monday, January 2, 2023

Happy New Year! And good afternoon from our last day of Lazy Central before real life resumes. Well, it should have been but the person I was last night (the kind who thought she might want to sign up for an early pilates class this morning), was not the person I turned out to be this morning (a person who had an early pilates class to go to). But I made it. And then I made it 90 whole minutes after getting home before slouching again. I hope you’re inching into the new year with a bit more… self-awareness and grace!

As might be clear, I’m not much of a resolutions person except for hoping to slouch less and read (books, Deb, books with pages) more. But I love looking back at the year that’s passed and plotting fun things for the year ahead (the second half of the Smitten Kitchen Keepers book tour, some vacations, and a lot of new recipes). Today I’m sharing — or reminding us about! — your favorite SK recipes from 2022, which I have on authority can be enjoyed well into this new year, should you have menu planning on your agenda. Thank you for a wonderful 2022. I’m so glad we got to spend another year cooking together!

Cheers,

Deb

The Smitten Kitchen Keepers Book Tour resumes this week in Minneapolis. Next week: Manhattan (and tickets are still available for the 92nd Street Y!) followed by Austin and Houston. The following week, the West Coast Tour begins. Check the Events page for all the details on every stop — and we’ve just added some incredible co-conversationalists. I hope I get to meet you out there! I cannot wait.

See you next week!