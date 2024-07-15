Monday, July 15, 2024

Every summer I share new recipes with summer squash and zucchini* and then people message me and tell me how much they don’t like zucchini and I say, “Oh, me too!” And I love to see the confused looks on all of your faces. But it’s true! I find it challenging: slippery, soft, easily bland, and often cooked terribly. I totally get why it’s not naturally gravitated towards, not like a glorious summer peach or an ear of crunchy, sweet bicolor corn. But it grows so inexpensively and plentiful in the summer, I like taking on the challenge of trying to find as many ways as possible to make it objectively delicious. Below, a difficult-to-whittle-down showcase of 10 longtime favorites — plus another 22 more in the site archives! And come tomorrow, that number will be 23 as I share a new recipe for braised chickpeas with zucchini and pesto.

*An important summer PSA: Zucchini is a type of summer squash. When a recipe calls for zucchini, almost any other kind summer squash works too and the reverse is true. If you are already know this, huzzah. But I didn’t always know this, so perhaps it helps you too.

A ribbony, lemony, salad that's flecked with parmesan, punctuated with arugula, and exactly as refreshing as it looks.

Basil, ricotta, mozzarella, garlic and coins of zucchini assemble in what is basically a flaky nest of high summer and a forever Smitten Kitchen favorite.

Ribbons of grilled lemony zucchini wind around white beans that have been rolled in a pesto vinaigrette, then finished with a blanket of grated parmesan is basically all I want to eat right now.

Are you suspicious of summer squash and zucchini casseroles? This preparation converts everyone: crunchy, complex with herbs and seasoning galore, then just enough cheese to pull it together.

There's no such thing as too much zucchini; it's just more excuses to make this crazy delicious crispy-edged easy summer dinner. We have wedges with salad for a light meal; grilled sausages for a heartier one. I have never regretted making two.

Tiny spiced lamb or turkey meatballs and coins of marinated zucchini are grilled on skewers and served with a minty garlic yogurt sauce. I always wish I made these more often because I don't think it's possible to get tired of a combination this delicious.

This is my new favorite simple summer pasta, just a heap of zucchini cooked until it has melted into a puddle of butter and garlic, laced with a little heat, then tossed with basil, parmesan, and spaghetti. And it's perfect: cozy, seasonal, and simple enough to be made anywhere. I hope it becomes your favorite, too.

Not just any quesadillas, but filled with zucchini that's been cooked until tender and concentrated, then stuffed into bronzed tortillas with messy, lacy brown edges that form when the melted cheese lands on and crisps in the skillet. We eat those first.

This early SK recipe makes a few thick and surprisingly hearty dinner pancakes that work well with whatever ingredients you have around. Add a simple salad and Wednesday night dinner is as easy as it should be.

This is it, the best zucchini bread I've ever made and I hope the last recipe you'll ever need. It's tall with a craggy, crunchy top, has a significant amount of zucchini inside, can be mixed in one bowl (with a fork, no less) and even tells you how to store and when to eat it for Peak Zucchini Bread Bliss. It's a thing, or we're going to make it one. [Video below!]

