Over the winter, I shared some of my favorite accidentally vegan recipes ideal for colder months from the archives. What is "accidentally" vegan? Can a dish be intentionally vegan, too, you might ask? And the answer is, of course, yes but what makes these accidental is that I hadn't even realized when I was making most of them that they were. The lentil salad is objectively my favorite for picnics and potlucks. The black pepper tofu and eggplant is a dream of a summer dish. The plush cupcakes are the outright softest, most failproof birthday cupcakes I know how to make. Below, the vegan-focused summer edition makes use of what's in season now, and takes as much out of the oven as it can. I hope you enjoy it all -- unconditionally!

New: I think these raspberry streusel muffins might be the best muffins I have ever made. They're perfect: hefty, moist, lemony, not too sweet, and absolutely tie-dyed with a constellation of raspberries inside. Plus, they have a few tricks up their sleeve I can't wait for you to read about.

My favorite lentil salad is really, truly inhalable: one part salsa, one part lentils, plus tomatoes, avocado, hot sauce, and a dream of a lunch scooped up with tortilla chips.

A great caponata -- the kind that's like a tangy, garlicky eggplant jam -- can be prepped once and used in infinite ways but my favorite is dolloped on grainy bread, repeated as needed, which will be often.

This is one of my favorite summer meals of all time and it's wildly simple, just cherry tomatoes quick-roasted with olive oil, garlic, and salt until saucy, and then we tumble in a can of beans and let them drink it up. Finish with basil and eat straight from the pan, or ladle it over crostini. Repeat as long as tomatoes last.

Eggplant and tofu are fantastic together in this stir-fry; the tofu holds its shape, the eggplant collapses and partly joins the sauce and the result was too dark and pretty to even bother garnishing with chiles or scallions, but you could. You’re in charge.

Roasted tomatoes and garlic, slivered olives and an herby dressing have made this a summer staple around here for over a decade, with fantastic leftovers too. It's also a surprisingly popular kid lunch, should you have any small people with big demands in your life.

This is my take on a 10-minute noodle dish that also, conveniently, makes pretty use of whatever odds and ends lurk in our fridge, so we can spend warming days outside, not in the aisles of a grocery store.

This pizza is covered with only potatoes, onion, olive oil, salt, and pepper but tastes like so much more than the sum of its parts. It goes spectacularly with a big spring salad and a crisp glass of wine. Not yet sold? From the oven, it looks and tastes like potato chips.

To make the most plush, moist, tender-crumbed vanilla-scented confetti cupcakes? Skip the eggs and butter. These cupcakes are vegan, one-bowl, and can be entirely finished in under an hour. You can use the same recipe to make a full-sized party cake as well; instructions in the recipe.

My favorite strawberry popsicle -- with lime juice and a faint sparkly kick from black pepper -- is a dream on sticky days like this.

A non-dairy milk that takes its inspiration from, well, Nutella, with deeply toasted hazelnuts and a little chocolate for the lightly indulgent treat our weeks demand, trust me. Make sure to check if the chocolate you’re using is vegan — not all chocolate is.

