The Coney Island Polar Bear New Years Day Plunge. When I first moved to NYC, I read about this and thought “wait, that sounds fun.” I asked my roommate if he wanted to go and he said “absolutely not.” Over the years, this has been a consistent theme among friends, spouses, and family members I’ve asked. “Are you out of your mind, Deb?” “No, I don’t have hypothermia on my to-do list” and 25 years later I realized if I wanted to do it, I was just going to have to do it solo, which is what led me to running across a thin layer of icy snow (of course it had to snow) into the Atlantic Ocean at 11:05 am on New Years Day. “What is wrong with you, Deb?” has been a common question lobbed in my direction in the days since, and for this, I think I finally have an answer, which is that the overlap in the Venn diagram of “widely understood to be a bad idea” and “but how can I be absolutely sure if I haven’t personally verified this” is, unfortunately, quite large for me. It’s also where most of my ridiculous choices live, such as making friends celebrate my birthday at the Times Square Margaritaville two years ago, dragging my husband on a Kukoo Kunuku bus tour in Aruba a decade or so ago, and, well, this. Except for the part where I regret any of them, which I do not. I just laugh and check it off the Life List.