the smitten kitchen digest

the smitten kitchen digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly's avatar
Holly
12h

Attention IS a privilege! ✊ And it's a delight to share attention with your world, inspirations, and recipes. How lovely to find your favorite foodsmith is also a wordsmith with good taste! Thank you for the time to craft these newsletters, however frequently they come.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Page Forrest's avatar
Page Forrest
7h

I have never been so delighted to learn I share the same WiFi network name with someone! My fiance and my’s first dance this fall will be to It Had To Be You.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 smitten kitchen llc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture