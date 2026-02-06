Lucinda Williams: I’ve loved Lucinda Williams since I first heard Car Wheels on a Gravel Road which I’ve since listened to so many hundreds of times, it’s none-too-dramatically etched in my soul. And yet, trying to see her live over the last decade has been one comedy of idiocy after another. Several years ago, I was walking by Webster Hall on my birthday, a day I was kind of in the dumps and hadn’t made any concrete plans for the evening, and saw on the marquee that she was playing there that night. But it was completely sold out. Last year, she opened a bar mere blocks from my apartment and yet I’ve missed every single time she’s dropped in for a set and nobody called me to tell me to head over. I wake up the next morning, see the jubilant posts from the night before, and scream into my phone. I finally broke the curse a few weeks ago and caught her at Rough Trade celebrating her new album’s release, and I’m so glad I did. Was this story, perhaps, interesting to anyone but me? Likely not, but if even one of you find yourself singing I Lost It in the shower in the coming days, I’ll consider my work here done.