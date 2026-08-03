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vacation house cooking
plus: spaghetti aglio e olio + the classroom wishlist project is live!
Aug 3
129
2
July 2026
summer on the grill
plus: two ice cream desserts + classroom wishlist submission form
Jul 27
147
2
vegan summer favorites
plus: house lemonade
Jul 20
169
1
nobody puts zucchini in a corner 💃
plus: four-ingredient summer squash pizza
Jul 13
184
8
too hot to cook
plus: hot dogs with vinegared iceberg and potato chips
Jul 6
140
2
June 2026
july 4th: everything I want to cook
plus: a show-stealing corn salad
Jun 29
144
1
summer cooking bucket list
plus: strawberry chiffon shortcake, perfected
Jun 22
188
4
father's day
plus: the very best summer steak dinner
Jun 15
146
4
10 perfect birthday cakes
plus: a deb-perfect dinner + a snow pea salad with avocado
Jun 8
192
10
10 great things to cook in june
plus: chocolate chip cookies here to save the day
Jun 1
183
12
May 2026
freshly-picked spring
plus: chicken salad for celery enthusiasts
May 26
137
3
memorial day
plus: exceptional grilled chicken and the best pasta salad on earth
May 18
172
2
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